High School Wrestling Roundup: Lower weights carry Kelso to win over Mountain View

Kelso returned to the mat in a dual meet against Mountain View on Wednesday where the Hilanders were able to pull out a 45-36 win.

The lower weight divisions once again put Kelso out on a positive note. Preston Myren at 106 pounds, Wesley Leeper at 113 pounds and Koltin Rice at 120 pounds each secured wins by pin over their respective Mountain View opponents.

The Hilanders also got wins by fall from Justin Broxton at 126 pounds, Ethan Freund at 145 pounds and Ben Carmen in the 182-pound division.

Jacob Hughes in the 138-pound weight class earned a 3-1 decision for Kelso while Alijah Guzman at 132 pounds won via forfeit. It was Kelso’s lone forfeit victory of the match.

On the girls’ side, Kelso's Ellie Freund won her 105-pound match by pin.

Columbians split with Knappa, Scappoose

RAINIER — The Columbians split a dual meet on senior night Wednesday, beating Knappa 56-12 and falling to Scappoose (42-42) on tiebreaker criteria based on the number of wrestled matches.

Each of Rainier's five seniors – Hunter Hendricks, Kendall Crape, David Rice, Logan Lewis and Donovan Smith – secured victories. Hendricks won both of his matches at 106 pounds by pin as did Lewis (170 pounds) and Smith (195 pounds).

Rice, meanwhile, earned a forfeit from Knappa and pinned his Scappoose opponent. Crape beat her Knappa opponent with a pin, but fell against Scappoose.