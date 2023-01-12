High School Wrestling Roundup: Lower divisions lead Kelso in meet against Prairie

VANCOUVER – Kalen Gorley (285 pounds), Koltin Rice (120 pounds), Ryder Newton (113 pounds) and Wesley Leeper (106 pounds) each earned wins by fall as Kelso returned to the mat in a dual meet against Prairie, Wednesday.

The Hilanders also enjoyed wins from Justin Broxton (126 pounds) by major decision and Jacob Hughes (132 pounds) on points.

Things did not go as well in the upper weight classes where Alijah Guzman (138 pounds), Ashtin Rice (145 pounds), Austin Mayfield (152 pounds), Nick Wallace (160 pounds) and Ben Carmen (170 pounds) suffered defeats against their respective Prairie opponents. Wallace and Carmen were pinned while Mayfield, Rice and Guzman lost in decisions.

On the girls side, the Kelso dominated Prairie. All five Lassies won by fall against the Falcons. Madison Fowler (120 pounds), Bella Victoriano (125 pounds), Claire Shepardson (125 pounds), Emma Ramey (135 pounds) and Katlyn Honga (145 pounds) all earned the wins by pin for Kelso.

The Kelso wrestling team hosts Stevenson in a dual meet on Saturday.

Abdi, Tootoosis-Didier lead Jacks at Woodland

WOODLAND — Hassan Abdi won again at 145 pounds, dominating his Woodland opponent with a 16-0 technical fall, Wednesday in R.A. Long’s dual meet against Woodland.

At 220 pounds, the Jacks Gabe Tootoosis-Didier won by pin in the second period over the Beavers’ Logan Busig.

Unfortunately for R.A. Long, the team wasn’t able to match the success of those two Lumberjacks, falling to Woodland in the match by an unspecified margin due to a plethora of forfeits.

“Overall we are doing some really good wrestling right now, RAL coach Chris Smiths aid. "Our downfall is unfortunately our lack of bodies on the team. It’s hard to win matches with seven or eight guys and nobody to fill out the rest of the weight classes. It’s a bummer, but at the same time we understand that this year is a stepping stone year for our team and that in years to come our numbers should grow with our success.”

On the girls’ end, R.A. Long's Aliyah Yaple at 135 pounds won by pin in the first period. Lilliana Flores won by a score of 21-11 over three rounds against her opponent at 110 pounds.

R.A. Long wrestlers will be back in action in a double dual meet at Mark Morris on Tuesday.