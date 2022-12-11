High School Wrestling Roundup: Leeper leads Kelso at Rose City Championships

PORTLAND — Kelso sophomore Wes Leeper finished second after reaching the final at 106 pounds in the Rose City Championships on Saturday.

Leeper won three matches to reach the final where he lost by majority decision to Nampa’s Vincent Contreras 8-0. He earned a 16-0 technical fall against Mountain View’s (OR) Henry Moore in the semifinal.

Kelso sent 13 wrestlers to the tournament in which 26 other schools competed. While Leeper was the only Hilander wrestler to reach the final at his respective weight class, several racked up wins on the day.

Koltin Rice won three matches in the 120-pound class including one by pin in the second round over Bradley Wooldridge. At 170 pounds, Ben Carmen improved to 7-4 on the season with three wins, all by pin.

Preston Myren won three matches in the 106-pound weight class before falling by majority decision 12-0 to Thurston’s Kanoe Kelly. Ryder Newton won two matches at the 113-pound weight class.

The Kelso girls competed in the War of the Roses event on Saturday where Maria Jimenez-Gonzalez was the runner-up at 115 pounds. Jimenez-Gonzalez won three matches to reach the final where she lost to Walnut’s Deandra Meza by pin. All three of Jimenez-Gonzalez’s wins came by pin.

Emma Ramey earned a sixth place finish at 135 pounds. Ramey won three matches on the day, all by pin. Nine Kelso girls participated.

Kelso boys and girls return to the mats on Wednesday at Heritage.

Monarchs' Flemens, Escobar place third

LA CENTER — Aimen Flemens and Zander Escobar placed third in their respective weight classes of 160 and 220 pounds at the La Center Wildcat Invite on Saturday to lead Mark Morris wrestlers.

The Monarchs finished 10th out of 20 teams at the Invite. Charlie Jones and Alex Rodriguez finished in fifth in the 126-pound weight class while Chauncy Harris took fifth at 285 pounds.

The Mark Morris wrestlers return to the mats on Saturday in the Molalla tournament.

Castle Rock's Burton wins five matches at Rose City

PORTLAND — Ian Burton put in a coal miner's shift on the mats, wrestling seven matches at the 152-pound weight class and winning five at the Rose City Championships between Friday and Saturday.

Cooper Williams (120) and Tony Ibsen (138) both finished on the right side of the day with records of 3-2 for the Rockets. Landon Ramos (132), Nolen Nelson (138), and Stephen Ibsen (170) all broke even on the day for Castle Rock, winning two matches and losing two each.

"This was a good tournament for us to go to," Castle Rock assistant coach Kyle Godinho said. "We ran into a lot of high-level wrestling. It was a good eye opener for my kids to see where they are at. They competed well and battled all weekend."

The Castle Rock girls saw two girls place in the tournament with Kamiah Gaerlan (120) grabbing bronze, and Phaedra Mathis (120) finishing in fifth.

Castle Rock will be back on the mats next Friday at Mountain View.

Shepard, Blackwood lead Clatskanie wrestlers

WARRENTON — Both Damen Shepard and Ben Blackwood placed third to lead Clatskanie at the Warrenton Fast Lube and Oil Invitational on Saturday. The Invite included 10 teams from around Oregon.

Shepard finished 3-2 on the day in his 113-pound weight division but beat Raymond’s Jayvian Singharath with a pin at 3:57. Blackwood, meanwhile, finished third in the 138-pound weight class after he went 1-2 with a pin against Tateum Carter of Neah-Kah-Nie in 1:18. The Tigers’ David Nowlin won two matches at 145 pounds, both by pin.

Clatskanie wrestles again on Wednesday in the Astoria Invite.