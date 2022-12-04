High School Wrestling Roundup: Kelso slaps on singlets before homecoming

YELM — Kelso sent its girls varsity and JV wrestling team to the Jump On In wrestling tournament in Yelm on Saturday. Despite the tournament taking place on the same day as Kelso’s postponed homecoming dance, a number of Lassies made it a priority to put their singlets on first.

Sophomore Marina Jimenez-Gonzalez placed second at 115 pounds for Kelso, and senior Emma Ramey reached the semifinal at 135 pounds.

Jimenez-Gonzalez gave up five quick points in the final, but fought hard to stay away from a pin. It was just her second appearance in the finals in her short career.

“Marina did a really great job. She wrestled a really tough girl in the finals,” Kelso girls wrestling head coach Tyson Lindeman said. “The semifinal was a scrappy match, both girls were working hard. A couple of situations could have gone either way and she battled through some really tough spots. For a sophomore, she did a really great job.”

The importance of the early-season tournaments cannot be understated for any wrestler especially the underclassmen.

“These tournaments are good to kind of learn what wrestling is all about," Lindeman said. "If we go up to a dual match, league or nonleague, not everyone is going to have a chance to compete. That’s why it’s really important to get all of these kids out and get them matches... It can be intimidating and the butterflies get there real quick.”

Lindeman noted that Ramey has made considerable improvements over the season.

“Her improvement from last year to this year has been pretty drastic,” said Lindeman. “She’s outcompeting girls that would’ve given her fits last year. She’s going to some good things this year and we’re excited about it.”

Kelso's homecoming dance was postponed in the fall after reports of a gun on campus put the campus on lockdown.

The Kelso girls return to the mats on Saturday in a tournament at La Center.

Leeper and Myren top the podium for Hilanders

A pair of Kelso boys wrestlers, Wes Leeper and Preston Myren, each won their 106-pound weight division by pinning their opponent in the final match on Saturday. The Hilanders split their varsity team with half attending the Edmonds Invite and the other half staying closer to home to compete in Rainier.

Leeper defeated Stanwood’s Marc Hrushcka with a pin at 1:40. Leeper got through Kentwood’s Marcus Quincy and Edmonds-Woodway wrestler Jude Haines in his two earlier matches to reach the final. He won all three matches by pins.

Competing in the Kelly Bledsoe invitational in Rainier, Myren won his 106-pound weight division with a little more drama than his Leeper up north. Myren and his opponent Hunter Hendricks of Rainier battled for three rounds before Myren secured the pin to claim the first-place medal at 5:24 of the match. Myren defeated Carter Stewart and Castle Rock’s Brady Hamer by pins in the quarterfinal and semifinal matches.

Kelso also saw Christopher Travis finish third in the Kelly Bledsoe Invitational at 146 pounds. Travis defeated Fort Vancouver’s Joshua Elvestrom with a pin at 4:22 in the semifinal match to earn entry the final match which he forfeited to attend Kelso’s homecoming dance Saturday night.

The Kelso varsity boys wrestling team will be back at the mats at La Center on Saturday.

As for Castle Rock, the Rockets placed third as a team in Rainier and saw four boys reach the finals, two of which took top prize. Cooper Williams placed first at 120 poiunds and Stephen Ibsen finished first at 170 pounds.

Tony Ibsen and Mason Darvel each reached the championship but finished in second place at 145 pounds and 170 pounds, respectively. Travis Molden (126), Landon Ramons (132) and Nolen Nelson (138) all finished in third place.

On the girls side Kamaiah Gaerlan placed first for the Rockest at 120 pounds.

"Very impressive with how our kids wrestled this weekend," Castle Rock assistant coach Kyle Godiniho. "The younger kids really stepped up and didn't show any give up."

The Rockets were set to return to the mats with a non-league home match against R.A. Long on Monday before hosting Mark Morris in another non-league tussle on Wednesday.

Editor's Note: Kelso and Castle Rock were the only schools to provide The Daily News with wrestling reports last week. TDN attempted to cover the Three Rivers Classic at Mark Morris on Saturday but that tournament was canceled without notification.