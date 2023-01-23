High School Wrestling Roundup: Kelso leads charge at Kalama's Rubber Chicken Tournament

KALAMA — Nicholas Wallace and Noah Herrera led Kelso wrestlers at the annual Rubber Chicken Tournament, Saturday. Both Wallace and Herrera in the 152-pound and 285-pound weight divisions respectively finished in first place by going 3-0.

Wallace defeated Toledo’s Bomani Birdwell by pin just 37 seconds into the match. Herrera needed 1:37 to pin Elma’s Hunter Price in the final at 285 pounds.

The Hilanders also had four wrestlers finish runner-up in their respective weight classes. The quartet of Matthew Markstrom (113 pounds), Mattison Norred-Gilliam (126 pounds), Carter Bailey (138 pounds) and Christopher Travis (145 pounds) all reached the final round only to lose by pin.

Meanwhile, Kalama’s Harrison Suzara won the 106-pound division by finishing the day 3-0 and defeating Darrington’s Creed Wright by a 6-0 decision.

The Chinooks also had Jason Atherton (138), Zach Foreman (170) and Aaron Winans (285) place third in their divisions at the Rubber Chicken.

Rockets rule at Columbia Gorge Invite

STEVENSON — The Castle Rock boys wrestling team finished first at the Columbia Gorge Invite with six wrestlers winning the championship at their weight class, Saturday.

Castle Rock came first amongst six other schools which included Columbia, Corbett, Hood River Valley, Stevenson, Seton Catholic and Washougal.

Skylar Ammons wrestling in the 106-pound division got things started for the Rockets. He won all three of his matches including the final over Seton Catholic’s Bobby Christensen by pin at 21 seconds in the first round.

Cooper Williams (120) won all three of his matches for Castle Rock as well. He beat Washougal’s Dylan Ledbetter by technical fall via score of 16-1 in the final.

The Rockets’ Landon Ramos wrestling in the 126-pound division won both of his matches and finished in first place with a pin of Joshua Kutch of Seton Catholic.

Braden Swihart finished in first place in the 145-pound division by beating Corbett’s Maddox Leith-Ramos with a pin in the first round. The Rockets also saw Ian Burton finish first at 152 pounds by winning both of his matches.

Stephen Ibsen rounded out Castle Rock’s half dozen first-place finishers by winning all three of his matches at 170 pounds. Ibsen defeated Washougal’s Isaac Gil with a pin in the second round.

Castle Rock also saw Mason Darvell (160), Justine Behrend (132) and Landon Fulton (113) finished second at the Columbia Gorge Invite.

Castle Rock hosts a dual meet on Thursday against Mountain View.

Rice leads Hilanders at South Kitsap Invite

PORT ORCHARD — Kelso brought a small contingent of its boys wrestling team to the South Kitsap Invite, Saturday where Koltin Rice placed first at 120 pounds.

The Hilanders also had a runner-up and three third-place finishers to go with a fourth-place finisher.

Justin Broxton was the runner-up at 126 pounds for Kelso. Wes Leeper (106), Alijah Guzman (132) and Ben Carmen (160) all placed third on the peninsula, while Preston Myren, also wrestling at 106 pounds, placed fourth.

Columbians struggle at Screaming Eagle

ADAIR VILLAGE, Ore. — The Rainier wrestling teams learned a few lessons the hard way, Saturday, at the Screaming Eagle Tournament at Santiam Christian with both the boys and girls placing sixth overall.

Hunter Hendricks and Kendall Crape were the top overall finishers for the Columbians with runner-up performances in the 106-pound boys weight class and 140-pound girls division, respectively.

“Tough tournament, "Rainier coach Matt Hendricks said. "Hunter and Kennel fell short in the finals but continue to be steady."

Derek Katon placed third for the Columbains at 160 pounds while Jonny Rice (132) and Logan Lewis (170) each finished fourth in the tournament. Walker Makinson (113) and Skyler Phillips (285) rounded out the top-five placers for the Rainier boys.

“Skyler Phillips went 4-1 and was definitely a bright spot for us. He couldn’t advance to the third place match because he reached his match limit,” coach Hendricks noted.

Looking over at the girls results both Lily Key (115) and Emma BurrowS (120) managed to win their final match of the day to claim third place for Rainier in their respective divisions. Kaylee Thorpe also made reached the medal rounds with a fourth place finish in the 120-pound class.

“Both teams battled and we had some success and dropped some matches we shouldn’t have but that’s part of the process in getting ready for February,” coach Hendricks said. “(We’re) learning from our mistakes and figuring out where we need to improve.”

Rainier will begin its league dual slate on Wednesday with a match at Banks.