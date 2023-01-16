High School Wrestling Roundup: Flemens, Abdi take gold for Mark Morris, R.A. Long at Dave Holter Invite

Mark Morris had nine wrestlers finish within the top-four at the Dave Holter Invite in Kelso, Saturday, including Aimen Flemens who finished first at 152 pounds.

Charlie Jones was the next highest placing Monarch with a second place result at 120 pounds. Freddie Alvarez finished in fourth for Mark Morris at the same weight class. Likewise, Mathias White placed 3rd at 132 pounds for the Monarchs and Asa Pineda took fourth.

Colten Reynolds (285) and Sebastian Vasquez (220) each finished in the bronze position for Mark Morris. Loecha Roth and Josiah Juntenen both brought home fourth place finishes for the Monarchs.

Hassan Abdi led the Lumberjacks with a first place finish at 145 pounds. Abdi defeated Declan Lemmons of Kelso 11-0, then won 6-2 against Marcus Reum of Peninsula before taking the championship tilt by pin in the third round while leading 12-2 against Ashtin Rice of Kelso.

Those weekend wins brought Abdi’s season record up to 21-5.

“Hassan has been wrestling extremely well over the past couple of weeks, he’s sticking to the game plan,” RAL coach Chris Smith said. “He’s getting smarter and smarter as the season goes on. Constantly evolving and it’s really fun to watch.”

On the girls’ mats Kaytlynn Honga placed first in the 145-pound division and Ellie Freund was second at 105 pounds to help Kelso finish fourth as a team with 73 points, Saturday.

One week after Kelso hosted 96 teams and nearly 700 girls wrestlers in the Kelso Girls Invite, the number of teams was down to 12 at Kelso High School.

Claire Shepardson finished third in the 125-pound weight class while Belia Victoriano (120 pounds and Alexis Musser (105 pounds) placed fourth.

The top teams at the meet were Washougal with 99 points, Union with 96 and Mountain View with 79. Camas, Prairie, Skyview, Evergreen, Hockinson, Battle Ground and Columbia River were also in attendance.

Rockets represent in Thurston, Grays Harbor counties

Castle Rock sent wrestlers to a trio of tournaments, Saturday, and wound up with results to be pleased with from two different counties.

In Rainer, Wash. it was Cooper Williams who set the pace for the Rockets with a first place finish at 120 pounds.

Fellow Castle Rock wrestlers Skylar Ammons (113) and Eli Schulke (152) had to settle for second place in Thurston County while Stephen Ibsen won his final match at 170 pounds to place third. Travis Molden notched a fifth place finish for the red and white at 126 pounds.

In Tumwater the Rockets saw Kamia Gaerlan win a title at the Black Hills girls wrestling tournament. Gaerlan put Castle Rock on the map with three pins on the way to the top of the podium.

At the Hoquiam Invite it was Noel Nelson who managed the highest finish on the day for Castle Rock with a runner-up performance at 128 pounds. Landon Fulton (113) and Mason Darvell (160) emerged victorious in their final matches of the day to claim third place for the Rockets.

The rest of the results for the Rockets from Grays Harbor County included Danny Hicker in fourth place at 182 pounds, with Jack Knudsen (170) and Gavin Bjorhus (126) each placing fifth. Joey Oveross (160) and Clay Phillips (126) finished in sixth place for Castle Rock.

Columbians’ Crape runnerup at Oregon Wrestling Classic

REDMOND, Ore. — Rainier senior Kendall Crape placed second in the junior division at 138 pounds in the Oregon Wrestling Classic, Saturday.

Crape who has battled injuries through much of her senior season has returned to health and is rounding into the form she displayed last season. She fell in her first match of the round robin to Savanna Roblin of Dallas to pin. Crape was leading the match 5-2 before Roblin was able to reverse her and secure the fall.

Crape recovered to defeat Makenna Thomas of Willamina by pin.

The team itself finished with a 4-1 record in the dual meets. Rainier was knocked out of the championship bracket by North Valley after advancing with wins over Riverside (46-36) and LaPine (18-0) after LaPine was disqualified from the tournament. On the consolation side, Rainier beat Sutherlin 54-28 and South Umpqua, 44-22.

“We were knocked out of the championship bracket after a tough loss to North Valley,” Rainier coach Matt Hendricks said. “We came back strong in the consolation bracket and won both duals, placing first in that bracket.”

Walker Makinson, Jonny Rice and freshman Noah Stone secured wins for the Columbians who were without one of their leaders in senior Hunter Hendricks.

Rainier wrestlers will be back in action when they host Knappa and Scappoose in a home dual meet on Wednesday.