High School Wrestling Roundup: Castle Rock flexes at Ilwaco Beach Brawl

ILWACO — Castle Rock dominated the Ilwaco Beach Brawl, Saturday with seven boys winning their respective weight divisions at the annual tournament.

Castle Rock took first place as a team with 259.5 points, beating runner-up Kelso which finished with 102 with a split squad roster. Toledo finished in fourth place with 77 points and Ilwaco wound up in ninth with 40 team points.

The Rockets’ lower weight-class wrestlers continued their strong seasons at the Ilwaco event. Skylar Ammons (106 pounds), Landon Fulton (113 pounds), Cooper Williams (120 pounds), Landon Ramos (126 pounds) and Nolen Nelson (132 pounds) all finished 2-0 at the event, with the lone exception of Ramos who won three matches.

The Rockets also saw Ian Burton at 145 pounds and Stephen Ibsen at 160 pounds finish with perfect records to win their weight classes.

Castle Rock also notched a handful of runner-up finishes. Those second place Rockets included Tony Ibsen (138 pounds), Eli Shulke (152 pounds), Mason Darvell (160 pounds), Jack Knudsen (170 pounds) and Noah Shulke (220 pounds).

The Hilanders were carried by Mattison Norred-Gilliam and Jacob Hughes in the 126 and 132 pounds weight classes. Norred-Gilliam lost to Ramos in the final by pin at 1:15 and Hughes fell to Nelson in an extremely tight match by a 5-4 decision.

Corbin Mast (106 pounds), Christopher Travis (145 pounds) and Noah Herrera (285 pounds) placed third for Kelso.

Castle Rock wrestlers return to the mats Saturday in the Trico Championships at Stevenson.

Columbians send six to finals at Yamhill clash

YAMHILL, Ore. — Rainier went on a weekend road trip for its final regular season tournament and sent a half dozen Columbians to the final round of their respective weight classes at Yamhill-Carlton, Saturday.

“I was very pleased with how we responded after a couple lackluster performances,” Rainier coach Matt Hendricks said. “We were wrestling through positions and winning the 50/50 battles that hadn’t been going in our favor.”

David Rice and Derek Katon each notched pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals for Rainier before posting a major decision to claim the tournament title.

The Columbians placed third as a team

Walker Makinson (106) and Dale Schaffner (182) also reached the final round for the Columbains but both were felled by their foes from Yamhill-Carlton.

On the girls bracket both Lilly Key and Kendall Crape reached the championship tilts. Key, a freshman, won both of her matches on the day via pin to earn the 115-pound championship, while Crape settled for second place.

Rainier also saw Tanner Rollins (138) and Logan Lewis (170) finish in third place back on the boys side as they rebounded from semifinal losses.

“This is a very young team with 11 freshmen and sophomores on our roster so the growing pains are expected,” Hendricks added. “I’m very proud of how our veterans have taken them under their wing and carried them and showed them what we expect on the mat."