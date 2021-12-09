High School Wrestling: R.A. Long, Woodland, and Castle Rock put in ‘Mat time’ at Kelso mixer

KELSO — It’s early in the wrestling season and coming off the strangest season in memory where opportunities to compete were scarce, teams are still hungry to gain ever-valuable experience. With that goal in mind a throng of local wrestlers took the mats at Kelso on Wednesday in a mixer thrown together by area coaches in order to get as many wrestlers live action as possible.

R.A. Long and Woodland were scheduled for a dual on Tuesday, but due to a lack of depth on their rosters they had to cancel. With an available date on the docket they were welcomed with open arms to the Kelso mixer after the Hilanders’ dual against Peninsula was similarly canceled on Tuesday.

Castle Rock swapped hosting duties with the Hilanders after Kelso made the trip north last week to grapple on the Rockets' mats, with 4A Union and 2A W.F. West also joining the local crews in action.

Team’s at the mixer weren’t particularly focused on wins and losses this early in the season. As such, no team scores were kept and some of teams elected not to keep score at all. Woodland coach Brandon Pilot summed up what he and most other coaches at the mixer were looking for.

“Just mat time,” Pilot said. “Getting to wrestle some other schools, some other bodies and with a lot of the kids having last year off, it’s just about getting on the mat.”

In addition to the boys teams, plenty of girls grapplers got a chance to finally show their stuff.

“It was good that some of them finally got to start competing,” Kelso coach Bob Freund said.

For Woodland, Jersey O’Neill was one of the girls that stood out to coach Pilot after seeing her in action. Naveah Morgan also picked up a win on Wednesday for the Beavers. On the boys side, Woodland's Mason Rickard and Matteo Gutridge impressed their coach as they tightened their headgear to take on some quality opponents.

“They wrestled some State-placers tonight and did some good stuff,” Pilot said. “They’re two that didn’t wrestle last year, so they’ve got to build on some stuff.”

Those two didn’t wrestle for last year for the same reason as a great number of others; COVID-19.

With condensed schedules in the spring sports season, many players were forced to choose between sports and as a result wrestling numbers dwindled for most programs.

Although Freund said he loves the classic varsity clashes between two schools provided by head-to-head duals, he feels these mixers, however hastily thrown together they might be, are a good way to make up for lost time.

“These are probably great options to do in the sense that a lot of kids are going to get matches,” Freund said.

Now that the Hilanders have seen a decent amount of that precious mat time, Freund is beginning to see them improve as a group.

“We’re already starting to see some of our kids turn the corner with some technique that we’re looking for, so that was nice to see tonight,” Freund said.

As individuals, there were numerous wrestlers in blue and yellow that caught Freund’s attention.

Brady Phillips got the crowd going in the 285-pound weight class, ripping and reversing his way to a 2-1 win over Union’s Averie Sikes.

“His first match tonight against the Union kid, I thought he was just way more aggressive and stayed in way better position than he did this last week,” Freund said.

On the other end of the weight classes, 106-pound Wesley Leeper saw some of his first action of the season for Kelso.

“We really haven’t had a chance to see him compete yet and he did a really good job,” Freund said.

In addition to Phillips, Michael Hause got people buzzing with a pure slide-by to flip positions with an opponent on his way to a win.

“It caught my eye on another mat,” Freund said, obviously impressed by the move.

Castle Rock has already seen Kelso at a few events this season and the familiarity has helped some of his wrestlers flip the script against opponents.

“Landon Ramos actually beat a kid he lost to twice already this last week,” Castle Rock coach Joe Godinho said. “The one move that beat him both times he prevented, and then he was able to wrestle. I thought that was a great match to see.”

Some Rockets kept their momentum going in an already strong year. Take Skylar Ammons for example, who picked up a 20-3 win by decision followed by a pin to remain unbeaten on the year.

“He’s been pretty dominant so far this year, hasn’t lost any matches,” Godinho said. “He’s definitely one on our team to watch,”

Ramos also picked up two wins, as did Gage Cayan and Ian Burton. Payton Lindley went 2-for-3 in his matches and Landon Fulton, Jason Holland, Eli Shulke and Stephen Ibsen all picked up wins in Kelso. Overall, the mixer showcased plenty of growth as a team for the Rockets.

“They’re starting to put together a lot of the moves we've been showing in the room... We’re not mistake-free, but we are starting to figure things out and not make the same mistake over and over,” Godinho said. “We’re starting to put two-and-two together and seeing a positive finish at the end of it.”

If you asked RAL coach Josh Johnson what the best showing on the mat was for the evening, he’d direct you toward one of his own wrestlers.

“I think Gabe Tootoosis-Didier had the match of the night,” Johnson said. “He wrestled solid and the other kid is solid from Union, and he pulled it out right at the end.”

Tootoosis-Didier slipped out of a tight hold to reverse positions and put the Union wrestler on his back, notching a pin in the final seconds.

“I even thought it was over,” Johnson said.

Kevin Martinez impressed Johnson with an overtime bout, but ultimately lost to his competitor. In a non-league scenario free of postseason consequences Johnson looked at it as a learning point, noting that Martinez has the skills to improve greatly this season.

“He just needs confidence and he’s going to be beating kids he lost to tonight in overtime by 10 or 15 points,” Johnson said.

Tyler West helped cap RAL’s night with a pin and Austin White showed some fire that excited his coach.

“He did some good things tonight and he really turned it on,” Johnson said of White. “I’ve been wanting to see him in full go-mode.”

Nicole Walker also caught Johnson’s eye, splitting her matches but earning a quick pin in her first matchup. Johnson said confidently that the first-year wrestler will be competing at the State-level in the future, perhaps as early as this season.

RAL certainly has some promise, but as a group they are still figuring out how difficult it can be to win matches.

“I loved out technique and the way we wrestled tonight,” Johnson said. “But it seemed like a lot of matches we dominated and then we made the one silly mistake at the end. So I hope that lights a fire under them because that should make you mad. When you outwork the guy, you out-wrestling the guy, and then he catches you because of a silly mistake.”

