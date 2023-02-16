After spending two months working on conditioning and logging good old fashioned “mat time” things have gotten serious in the world of prep wrestling over the last several weeks. If you haven’t noticed, and judging by the subscriber numbers you haven’t, the Lower Columbia area has a strong battalion of grapplers bound for Mat Classic XXXIV at the Tacoma Dome, all of whom are hoping to strong-arm a heap of hardware while they’re at it.

Editor’s Note: The following paragraphs are devoted to local wrestlers deemed to have the best odds of reaching the Mat Classic podium. If your favorite wrestler was left off this list for any reason, we hope they buy an extra copy of this newspaper to use as bulletin board material whilst proving the media wrong.

3A Division

There’s no denying that Kelso has the greatest odds of bringing home the biggest trophy from T-Town. Those expectations are bound to follow when you’ve got a returning State champion who’s been working out at the Olympic training facility in Boulder, Colorado leading up to the big slam dance at The Dome.

Last season Ethan Freund won a championship for the Hilanders at 132 pounds at the Mat Classic. The year before that Freund was a 126-pound champion in Montana during the season COVID interrupted.

This season the senior enters the state championship tournament undefeated with a fresh Regional title to his familiar surname. That doesn’t mean his coach/father, Bob Freund, believes it’s going to be a cakewalk. It never is.

“He has to be spot on this weekend. There’s no room for error,” coach Freund said. “No matter what you’ve got to go out and wrestle.”

Entering what will likely be his final weekend calling the shots for the Kelso wrestling program after 32 years in charge, nobody would know that better than Freund.

But it won’t just be the Freund show once the grappling begins at 10 a.m. on Friday in Tacoma. Kelso qualified 11 boys and five girls for the Mat Classic and both teams have a real shot to crack the Top-10 leaderboard by the end of Saturday night.

The Hilanders have been ranked eighth or ninth as a team for most of the season but they’ll have to put up their best showing of the season once they get beneath the neon lights of Pierce County’s largest domed indoor stadium.

“If we get either one of these teams in the top 10 that would be great for where we’re at as a program and what we’re building toward,” coach Freund said.

In order to crack the leaderboard the Hilanders will need to pick up some more individual hardware along the way. Preston Myren will lead that charge at 106 pounds after finishing seventh last year. Wes Leeper won a Regional championship at 106 pounds and with a record of 25-7 the sophomore has a real shot of placing this season.

Kelso has at least three other wrestlers ranked in the top 10 entering the final weekend of the season. Those ranked Hilanders include Ryder Newton (113), Koltin Rice (120) and Justin Broxton (126), who all won Regional titles last weekend.

On the girls side, Kelso will have its best odds of reaching the podium from opposite ends of the weight class spectrum. At 105 pounds, Ellie Freund, coach Freund’s daughter, is ranked 11th after placing second last week, while Belia Victoriano is ranked 12th at 115 pounds after winning a Regional title. Tara Liebe carries similar clout at 190 pounds after a runner up performance at Regionals.

But all of those numbers don’t mean much to coach Freund. He really only cares about the number on the scale at weigh-in and the numbers on the scoreboard at the final whistle.

“Rankings, to me, all this stuff… it’s a fresh start this weekend for everybody. You just have to go produce,” coach Freund said. “Even at Ethan’s weight there’s no room for error. I think he’s got a great shot, obviously, but you just can’t make mistakes. You can get caught for five, and anything can happen when you’re in a scramble.”

2A Division

The Monarchs will likely see Aimen Flemens carry their regal banner by weekend’s end. The sophomore placed second at Regionals at 152 pounds and enters the tournament with an overall record of 21-7. Charlie Jones (120) and Sebastian Vasquez (220) will also represent Mark Morris after finishing fourth at Regionals.

R.A. Long will be rooting for Gabe Tootoosis-Didier in Tacoma. The senior placed second at 195 pounds at Regionals to qualify for the tournament and holds a record of 24-12.

Woodland’s Logan Busig, a 220-pound sophomore, will take to the mat after placing second at Regionals. Mason Rickard, a senior, will represent the Beavers at 138 pounds with a season record of 26-4.

On the girls mats the Monarchs will hang their hopes on Aliyahlauna Yaple after the sophomore placed third at 135 pounds last week. Meanwhile, R.A. Long will have Althea Walker in the 115-pound bracket after posting a second place finish last week.

Jersey O’Neill and Couly McReynolds represent Woodland at 110 pounds. O’Neill finished second at Regionals with an 18-6 overall record while McReynolds finished third last weekend and sports a record of 19-11.

1A Division

After winning its 20th consecutive league championship the Rockets backed that up with a dominant performance at the Regional tournament last weekend. Now Castle Rock has its sites set on a whole bunch of medals and a spot on the leaderboard for the entire team once it's time to roll up the mats.

It would be a fitting ending to a three and half decade long coaching career at The Rock for Joe Godinho as he prepares to make his final run at The Dome.

“Even though we’re a group of mainly freshmen and sophomores we do have the firepower to land a little bit higher,” Godinho said. “I’m hoping we can push up to the top four.”

The Rockets will spread their attack among the weight classes where they had four Regional champions one week ago. Skylar Ammons is Castle Rock’s front runner after finishing third last season at the Mat Classic. The junior has been ranked in the top two spots of the 106-pound division all season long.

Landon Fulton, a sophomore, has hovered around the third spot of the rankings this season at 113 pounds and won his Regional bracket after making it to State last season, while Stephen Ibsen (160) and Ian Burton (145) will both enter The Dome with a full head of steam after their Regional triumphs.

“Burton has been wrestling really, super tough. He’s probably got the best draw,” Godinho said. “Ibsen is another one who could really make some noise.”

Cooper Williams (120) and Landon Ramos (126) both earned their way to the Mat Classic with second place finishes at Regionals. Godinho called Williams a “wildcard,” with impressive victories over state placers on his resume. Ramos placed sixth at the state tournament last season. Braden SWihart (145) and Eli Shulke (152) also notched bronze finishes at Regionals for Castle Rock.

On the girls mats the Rockets will be represented by Kamiah Gaerlan. The freshman pinned her way to a Regional championship last weekend at 115 pounds.

“She could step up and place for us this year,” Godinho said. “She’s gets lots of experience in the summer.”

2B Division

Kalama saw two wrestlers win Regional championships last weekend with freshmen Harrison Suzara taking top honors at 106 pounds and Ivan Bailey finishing first at 120 pounds.

The Chinooks will also put Jason Atherton (138) and Zach Foreman (170) on the mats after placing third last weekend, while Aaron Winans will wear the big orange and black singlet in the 285 pound bracket following a fourth place finish at Regionals.

The Toledo wrestling team had one Regional champion and his name is Bayron Rodriguez. The 170 pound junior will look to use his maniacal instincts to his advantage as he navigates the bracket. Bomani Birdwell will also represent the Riverhawks after a fourth place finish at 152 pounds last week.

Winlock will see Jay Crow make a return to the state mats after making his debut last season. The senior Cardinal placed second at 182 pounds last weekend.

Wahkiakum advanced one wrestler to the state tournament. The Mules will have Malakai Taylor hitting the mats after a fourth place finish at 132 pounds in the Regional tournament. Wahkiakum will also have a representative in the girls bracket after junior Lilian Hale placed third at Regionals in the 155 pound class.

Ilwaco’s best finish at Regionals was posted by Xavier Smith. The junior placed second in the 113 pound bracket and will begin the Mat Classic with an overall record of 21-8. The Fishermen also saw Jace Linithakhan (106) and Wade Smith (138) earn State berths by finishing fifth at Regionals.