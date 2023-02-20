TACOMA — There’s no shortage of emotions at the end of a wrestling season. Win or lose, a season’s worth or gutting it out comes to a head all at once for the best wrestlers at the Tacoma Dome. But while a victory in a grappler’s final match helps the medicine go down for a senior, a loss in the season’s final contest can be even more motivating going forward.

On Saturday, at the Mat Classic XXXIV state wrestling tournament, Castle Rock was one of two local teams to send a wrestler to the championship round. Cooper Williams, a 120 pound freshman, was the lone Rocket to survive to the title tilt. Facing off with Malachi Wallway of La Center in the final round with all the eyes of the Tacoma Dome set upon them the two 1A Trico rivals sent all three regulation rounds knotted in a scoreless tie before Wallway notched a pin thirty seconds into overtime.

Castle Rock coach Joe Godinho was sitting in the corner with two of his sons, Kyle and Levi, for the entire ride. And while the loss was not the end anyone in red and white wanted, it did little to dampen the prospects for Williams and the other young Rockets in the program.

“He had a great weekend and he had a great finals match and he left it on the mat,” Joe Godinho said. “That’s the fourth time he’s seen him and every time it’s been down to the last minute and overtime twice. It could have gone either way but unfortunately it didn’t go in his favor, or our favor. The positive for him is that he’s got three more years to try to climb that ladder and get on top.”

That sentiment, if not the math, holds true for most of the Rockets who finished seventh as a team in the 1A ranks at the Mat Classic.

Junior Skylar Ammons finished in third place for Castle Rock at 106 pounds after notching a pin 49 seconds into the first round of his match against Saidt Alvarez of Quincy. The Rockets managed a mess of sixth place medals early on Saturday afternoon. Landon Fulton, a sophomore, reached the podium at 113 pounds after losing a 4-1 decision to Dennis Hernandez of Royal. Landon Ramos, another Rocket sophomore, reached the same heights after losing his 126 pound medal match to Myles Christen of Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) by a score of 6-5, and junior Ian Burton finished in sixth place at 145 pounds after a 7-1 loss to Connor Goff of Colville.

Castle Rock’s veteran coach was grateful that those athletes were afforded the opportunity to learn those lessons early in their career, as opposed to on their final day in a singlet.

“It’s always easier when you’re a freshman and sophomore. It’s a lot of pressure on you when you’re a senior and you’re trying to win that first one,” Godinho said.

With a promising group of mat heads coming through the ranks Castle Rock is hoping that Williams has set a bar that his fellow Rockets will soon be hitting, if not clearing on their own.

“We’ve got a good group of kids that he can hopefully just throw on his shoulders and they should be going for a team trophy every year,” Godinho said. “We’ve got five guys that placed and they’ll all be back next year and we’ve just got to hope to heck that they’re hungrier than what they got.”

While those Rockets on the rise have several more years to figure out how to walk off the mat as a winner, Saturday marked the end of the road as head coach for Godinho. With more than 30 years of coaching under his belt he knows that a career can’t be defined by one match and he was grateful to spend his final moments in charge of the Rockets sitting in the corner for a championship bout.

“It took me a couple years into it before I got in the finals. It was great to be on the sidelines with my two boys coaching the team and it was kind of surreal,” Godinho said. “

He knows most people will never understand how he could give so much of his time and himself to such an unforgiving sport. For the freshly inducted hall of fame coach, the answer has always been easy.

“It’s just the kids. Every year you get a new group of kids and you see the desire and the want and you think, ‘Hey I can mold these guys.’ For 30 plus years I’ve gotten excited for wrestling season,’ Godinho said, while still not quite being able to imagine himself completely away from the mats come next fall.

“I’ll be there. I’m just not going to make all the decisions. We’ve still got an up and coming girls team that needs to be focused on and I’m better with the younger kids anyway,” Joe Godinho said. “Kyle and Levi are better with the more experienced wrestlers. I’m better with the basics so if I can work the young kids on the basics and they can finish them off that’ll be perfect.”

There was plenty of other success to go around for local wrestlers, as well.

In the 3A ranks Kelso placed eighth as a team with senior Ethan Freund leading the way while notching a third place finish at 138 pounds with a 2-0 victory over Ryan Wilson of Mount Vernon.

Kelso’s Wes Leeper placed fourth at 106 pounds after suffering a fall in the second round of his bronze medal match against Tanner Crosby of Mt. Spokane. Fellow Hilander Preston Myren finished in seventh place at 106 pounds with a 17-6 major decision over Soren Anderson of Stanwood.

Kelso freshman Ryder Newton placed fifth at 113 pounds with a 9-2 win over Jacoby Rodriguez of Hermiston and junior Juston Broxton notched a seventh place finish for the Hilanders at 126 pounds after posting a 6-4 win over Beau Gudde of Arlington.

In the girls 3A/4A bracket Kelso’s Ellie Freund, a senior, placed sixth at 105 pounds after suffering a pin in the third round of her medal match against Finley Houck of Shorewood. Fellow senior Emma Ramey notched a pin over Charlize Pasco of North Thurston in her final match at 130 pounds to place seventh.

In the girls 2A/1A/2B/1B bracket Castle Rock’s Kamiah Gaerlan finished in sixth place at 115 pounds after the freshman dropped her medal match by a score of 9-3 to Elizabet Garcia of East Valley (Yakima). Lilian Hale of Wahkiakum, a 155 pound junior, also placed sixth after suffering a fall at the hands of Jessica Polkinghorn from White Salmon.

Mark Morris’ Aimen Flemens was the only wrestler from the 2A boys ranks to reach medal rounds. The sophomore Monarch placed seventh at 152 pounds with a 3-2 decision over Cris Alva of Lakewood.

The 2B/1B boys ranks saw several more wrestlers from area schools who were trying to put points on the board for their teams well into the weekend.

At 113 pounds Xavier Smith of Ilwaco placed fourth after the junior suffered a second round pin at the hands of Jesus Garcia-Dominguez of Forks. Meanwhile, Jay Crow of Winlock managed a sixth place finish at 182 pounds. The senior Cardinal suffered a pin in the first round against Evan Vanatta of Tonasket.

In the end, none of the local small schools spent more time with undivided attention on its wrestlers than Kalama. The Chinooks put two freshmen into the final ring with Harrison Suzara and Ivan Bailey each taking their turn at locking down a state championship.

Suzara (106) was up at first on the final mats where he fell victim to a pin late in the first round against Preston Neufeld of Reardan (38-2).

That loss did little to sour Kalama head coach J.D. Day’s outlook on Suzara’s prospects going forward.

“There’s not a single thing I can be disappointed in that kid. He worked his butt off all season long,” Day said. “He’s a freshman and came out here and took on a returning State champion. He came out here and got a little out of position and that’s all we got but we’ve got three more years to come back and do the unthinkable.”

That sort of work ethic can be contagious just as the allure of success can be intoxicating. The Chinooks hope they’ll be able to capture a heady mix of both in their wrestling room going forward.

“He’s a huge inspiration to the young kids in the club,” Day said of Suzara. “He’s got his head down right now because he had a goal of not getting pinned but there’s literally nothing to be ashamed of when you’re a 14 year old and getting beat by a little bit stronger kid.”

Bailey had no more luck on the final mats for Kalama, absorbing a pin early in the first round of his 120 pound championship match against Tanner Grooms (43-2) of Okanogan. And just like Suzara, the Chinooks coaching staff knew Bailey would be one of the final wrestlers on the mats all the way back at the beginning of the season.

“We knew him and Ivan were going to be in the finals, wrestling right here underneath the lights. We’ve been telling their parents and trying to imbed it in their mind,” Day said. “We’ll be here again next year.”