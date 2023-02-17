TACOMA — With more than 450 teams and nearly 2,000 wrestlers all gathered under one roof for a two-day state championship the golden rule goal on Day 1 of the Mat Classic is the same year in and year out; survive and advance.

This season is no different and with dozens of local wrestlers casting their lot beneath the neon lights of the Tacoma Dome. As with those good old mail-in contests, many will enter but few will win. The only difference is that there’s no mailing it in at the state wrestling championships.

You can bet your shiniest silver dollar that even the wrestlers who see their season’s go down in flames on the first day have put everything they’ve got into the mat. Heck, just getting to the Tacoma Dome and making it through weigh-ins is an accomplishment that only the best wrestlers will ever get to experience.

Mat Classic XXXIV got underway Friday morning with 24 mats laid out across the concrete floor and seven classifications sweating it out all at once, the atmosphere is simply unmatched in the realm of high school athletics. That electricity is more than palpable, it is immersive, and a spectacle to behold for everyone lucky enough to find their way inside the building. But for the wrestlers themselves, especially the first timers, the combination of nerves and spotlight can lead to what’s known as “Dome Fever”. And it’s worse than it sounds.

The ailment washes over wrestlers almost all at once, causing them to lose focus and strength. It overwhelms wrestlers and makes their arms heavy and their knees weak. It most often ends in an early exit.

Wes Leeper of Kelso suffered that fate last season. This time around, though, the 105 pound sophomore was better prepared to survive. In his first match of the day against Elyas Karimi of Kent, the Hilander went up 9-3 in the second period before slipping up and nearly winding up pinned.

“I caught myself on my back. I was being too content and I wasn’t wrestling like I should be wrestling,” Leeper said. “I’m usually more aggressive but I just got tired and I changed up what I normally do when I shouldn’t have.”

With a year of experience Leeper was able to find his druthers in time to salvage the win when he notched a pin of his own with just two seconds remaining in the third period.

“I just tried to fight my (butt) off,” Leeper said “I just had to switch my gears and just go.”

A Regional champion last weekend, Leeper wasn’t so lucky in his quarterfinal match when he fell by major decision (12-2) to Tanner Crosby of Mead. But he bounced back with a 7-3 win over Ben Jamie of Mead to make it to Saturday.

“The atmosphere in here is electric. It’s hard to grasp when you’re younger,” Leeper said after his tournament-opening win. “I was mentally unprepared last year but it definitely helps having that experience.”

Kelso’s Emma Ramey did not have that same experience to rely on but she still managed to find a win in the first round. Ramey made quick work of Janejira Brown of Chief Sealth with a first round pin to start her Mat Classic experience.

“I started wrestling as a freshman and I’ve had a couple season-ending injuries so I’m glad I’m able to be here this year,” Ramey said after her win in the 130 pound 3A/4A girls bracket. “It’s cool. It’s huge.”

In a change from year’s past, this year the girls mats are split into two classifications with the 3A and 4A teams competing one another and the 2A, 1A, 2B and 1B teams operating in their own circles on square mats.

Without any past experience to draw on, Ramey said she was just trying to keep thing simple in her debut at The Dome.

“I was just trying to think about the fact that it’s just a match. It’s not going to be a different type of match,” Ramey said. “I just got an arm bar in and I ran with it a couple of times until it worked.”

Ramey fell in her second round match but rebounded with a pin in her first consolation match and then a points decision later in the day.

In the 2B/1B boys bracket Winlock’s Jay Crow wound up facing a familiar foe to start his day when he matched up with Maddux Ramirez of Toledo. The South Lewis County foes were plenty familiar with one another after facing off at sub-districts and Regionals, but even after notching wins on his way to a runner-up finish last weekend Crow, who was an alternate last season, wasn’t going to let prior success ruin his weekend.

“I think a lot of it is just mentality. I didn’t want it as bad as I want it this year,” Crow said. “I’m a different guy this year as I was last year. I really want it. I’ve got the drive. I’ve been training as hard as I can and that’s how I’ve found some success.”

That training paid off when Crow pinned Ramirez in the second period while holding a 9-1 lead. Crow backed that win up with a pin over Birch Verdino of Riverview to reach the semifinals, which will take place on Saturday.

Going forward, Crow doesn’t plan on changing things up.

“Just be aggressive,” Crow said. “I want to be able to set the pace out there and not let my opponent decide the tempo of the match. I want to take control and ultimately just work my moves.”

