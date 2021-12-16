High School Wrestling: Local grapplers in limbo after tournaments linked to COVID outbreaks and Vancouver schools pause wrestling

With invitational tournaments to the north being linked to COVID-19 outbreaks and schools in Clark County to the south moving to pause all program activities, wrestling teams in Cowlitz County are caught in the middle of a wave of uncertainty that many hoped to have left behind after last school year.

The looming possibilities include the outright cancelation of prep wrestling this school year, but nothing is certain just yet.

“I couldn’t predict, but anything’s possible,” Kelso athletic director Jason Coburn said. “We’re just praying that we can continue to wrestle, and all our kids will get the opportunity to do what they love, and things will mellow out. That’s our hope. But as with everything with this, we’re at the mercy of the powers that be and what this virus is going to bring us.”

On Wednesday, the Department of Health announced that it was opening investigations into outbreaks connected to four separate wrestling events on Dec. 4: the John Birbeck Invitational in Lacey, the Ed Arima Duals in Sumner, the Lady Jags Kickoff Tournament in Puyallup, and the Yelm Girls Varsity. As of Wednesday evening, there were an estimated 80-90 cases from the events, including at least three cases of the omicron variant.

Kelso’s girls wrestling team went to the Yelm tournament. A school district spokesperson said the players were “not impacted” by the outbreak on Wednesday; as of Thursday afternoon, Coburn said that was still the case.

“The communication that we got from those was to pay attention to the girls that were in attendance and go from there,” he said. “As of right now, we haven’t been affected, but that could change in half an hour.”

A separate — and more immediate — impact comes from the south in response to the investigations. Thursday, Clark County Public Health recommended that all high schools pause their program activity after identifying 28 positive cases from four teams in the area, and in quick succession, all high schools in the county did just that, putting wrestlers on hiatus until at least Jan. 3. The move leaves Kelso as the only 3A GSHL program not shut down, and R.A. Long, Mark Morris, and Woodland as the only 2A GSHL teams not paused.

R.A. Long — along with Kalama and Wahkiakum — was originally scheduled to compete in a 12-team mixer at Ridgefield on Saturday, but that has since been canceled.

Mark Morris had a dual at Washougal scheduled for Dec. 30 that is now off the slate.

With Clark County shut down, the only competition available as of Thursday came in Cowlitz County itself, or to the north or east. Currently, Mark Morris is still set to go to Rochester for a double dual on Saturday, while Toledo is going to Tumwater, where it’ll join a handful of schools.

Kelso, which hosted Heritage on Wednesday, is currently slated to meet up with six other squads in Rainier, Wash., next Tuesday, though Seton Catholic — located in Vancouver — feasibly wouldn’t be able to attend. Castle Rock has the Royal Invite on its schedule for Dec. 28.

If things don’t spiral any worse and no more is shut down, the new year appears to be a sort of light at the end of the tunnel, after which the season may be able to resume as originally intended. Kelso’s boys and girls teams are currently scheduled to face Evergreen on the road Jan. 5, while the girls are slated to host Davis, Ephrata, and Seedro-Woolley in a tournament on Jan. 7.

“We want every opportunity to be able to compete,” Coburn said. “Obviously, if someone tells us that we can’t, we’ll make that change. But as of right now, we’re still planning on going forward with it.”

Across the big bridge, things are currently running as usual in Oregon, without any outbreaks found as of yet. Rainier’s team is in Grants Pass for a weekend tournament, and Clatskanie is still set to host the Phil White Classic on Dec. 30.

“Over here in Oregon, we haven’t experienced any of that so far,” Rainier coach Matt Hendricks said. “Knock on wood.”

