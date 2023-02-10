As anyone who has stepped on a mat and endured a front headlock can tell you, the sport of wrestling isn’t for everyone.

There are days, heck, even weeks and months when even the most hardy men and women, the most ardent youth wrestlers have their moments where the question is asked; Just what in tarnation have they got themselves into?

The hours spent rolling on the mat enduring double-leg takedowns, headlocks and Nelson holds, the regimented dieting, the weight cutting, the regular body soreness – all of it requires a discipline that few possess.

There was a time when even a man who has spent more than 50 years in the sport, both learning and now teaching, felt ready to give up.

“I kind of sacked my bats at Districts,” Kelso coach Bob Freund admitted.

After his sophomore year wrestling at Kelso, Freund wasn’t having any fun.

“Things kind of fell apart here when I was in middle school as far as the club stuff we had going. It wasn’t like it was (in prior years),” stated Freund. “I was just kind of hopping around, going to Rainier to try to get practice... I just wanted to be done. I was pulling weight. I just wasn’t having fun. And then when it was over, I was like, ‘Wait a second, what did I just do?’ And that’s when I kicked it into gear.”

Kicked it into gear, indeed.

Freund capped his high school career with a sixth-place State finish in his junior year at 129 pounds and a second-place State finish as a senior at 135 pounds. He went on to be a two-time All-American in a collegiate career spent at Washington State and Pacific Lutheran before opening a coaching career at Pacific Lutheran.

Coach Freund has now been at the helm of the Kelso program for 32 years. During that period, he also coached Lower Columbia for four seasons, worked as the Women’s Director for female wrestling in Washington state, became president of the Washington State Coaches Association and the manager of the Thunder Mountain youth wrestling club.

“I’ve been around this area the last 55 years,” wrestling referee Dick Ford said, “No other coach has put in the time that he does in this sport. Bob doesn’t care what school you’re from, they are welcome as long as they follow his rules.”

Creating a fraternity at Kelso

The faces of the greats adorn the walls surrounding the Kelso High School wrestling room. State champions and placers every single one of them. They represent decades of wrestling prowess, not all coached by Bob Freund, but most.

As the years go by, the faces on the wall return to the Kelso halls to lend a hand wherever they can in coach Freund’s program. Tyson Lindeman, Brandon Sitch and Riley Miller just to name a few.

The wrestling room and the photographs on the exterior wall are products of Freund’s devoted tenure as are so many other elements of Kelso wrestling. It’s a tenure now in its 32nd and final season. That run dates back to 1991 and includes more than 120 State medalists, 20 State champions to go along with 17 top-10 team finishes at State.

How has the program been so successful year after year and what draws so many Kelso wrestling alumni to return home?

First and foremost, it takes commitment. Hardly a week has gone by over the last 32 years in which Freund hasn’t devoted his time and energy to improving youth wrestlers in the Cowlitz County community.

“The guy works for the program 12 months of the year,” Kelso weight assessor Doug Engebo said. “The drive is just unbelievable.”

Next, is the passion for helping youth. Coach Freund isn’t only about developing boys and girls into elite wrestlers. He’s about developing boys and girls into elite people. Freund teaches life skills as much as he teaches takedowns and headlocks.

“You’re going to bleed, you’re going to sweat and then you’re going to get through it,” Lindeman, the 20-year assistant and current Kelso girls wrestling coach said. “It’s the grind… Learning to get through those tough situations and learning about yourself are the lessons you get (at Kelso). They are invaluable lessons in life.

“And it helps them in the classroom,” continued Lindeman. “He’s an all-in coach and then some, he really is. He’s 110 percent on trying to make kids better. With how focused and how engaged he is. And it’s not just three months of the season, it’s 24/7, 365. He’s constantly involved.”

According to Kelso assistant coach Pat Connors, a former State champion R.A. Long wrestler who joined Freund’s staff in 1999 and stuck by his side for 24 years, what makes Freund special is his no-favorites approach. Freund is there for everyone and doesn’t spend more time with one wrestler over another.

“The great thing about coach Freund is you’ll see a lot of coaches migrate towards the most successful athletes. Coach Freund gives every kid the same amount of energy,” noted Connors. “He’ll take kids who have never wrestled, kids who could barely do anything athletically and by the time they are seniors they are District wrestlers, District champions or sometimes even to State… That’s just that level of expectation (and) knowledge he provides his athletes.”

Going back to the time commitment, Freund spent the first 22 years at Kelso before ever coaching one of his own children. In that period, Freund would regularly pick kids up in buses and travel with them all around the Pacific Northwest for wrestling events. Hundreds of these kids who came through the Thunder Mountain Club went to high school somewhere other than Kelso. Whether they were from Woodland, Castle Rock, La Center, Battle Ground or Ridgefield, coach Freund was there for them all along the way.

“He’s just all about kids, that’s what I’ll say about him,” relayed Ford. “He’s soft when he needs to be soft, tough when he needs to be tough… He’s a shoulder to lean on when they need to talk. He looks out for them beyond wrestling, just to be good citizens in the community, too.

“Just a great influence of the sport of wrestling in the state,” added Ford. “I don’t know that there’s anybody in the state that has had a bigger impact than him.”

Wrestling often has a hard time attracting the best athletes in the community or the elite physical specimens. Thus, wrestling coaches have their work cut out for them. They don’t get the ready-made star, instead they are given a hunk of clay to mold into what the best form they can.

“Kids have a tendency to go to other sports and when they’re pushed out of those sports, coach Freund picks them up in the hallways, gives them an opportunity to teach them and to succeed and he’s been doing that for three decades here,” admitted Connors. “I mean there’s a reason why he’s got the most successful program in the area.”

Former Kelso wrestler McKinnley Franklin was one such kid. Franklin attended Kelso from 2015-2019. His height and weight measurements ruled him out for more popular sports such as football or basketball. But watching coach Freund made him want to turn out for the wrestling program as a freshman in 2015. He began on the C-squad at 285 pounds. It took Franklin two full years to work his way up to the varsity level.

“I hated to disappoint coach Freund so every time I went to practice, I always gave my 110 percent best,” stated Franklin. “He taught me basically everything that I know.”

Franklin explained what motivated him to stick with a sport in which he struggled at early on.

“It always amazed me when I was in my freshman year I was going to all of the JV, C-squad, the round robins and you never thought that he paid attention to that, but he would come up to you in practice with notes about what you need to work on or what you did well,” said Franklin.

Stories like Franklin’s abound over the 32 years Freund has captained the Kelso wrestling ship. It’s no wonder, then, that so many find their way back to the Kelso halls like surfers to the the swallows of Capistrano. They return home to lend their hands in support in any manner that is required.

“We had another dozen kids over Christmas break back in the room,” noted Connors. “These aren’t just kids that graduated two years ago, three years ago. These are kids that graduated 15-20 years ago… That’s the type of influence he’s had teaching them life skills. He’s taught them what work ethic is. He’s always there for you, he’s always sacrificing for somebody else.”

That's a common refrain around the Hilanders' wrestling room.

“He definitely changed my life,” said Franklin. “I credit a lot of my work ethic to him. As much as I can, I always try to come back into the (Kelso wrestling room) and work with young kids just like he was with me and just give back.”

A Place for Girls

Coach Freund has always believed wrestling is a sport for everyone. In the early 2000s, however, wrestling wasn’t a sanctioned sport for females in the state of Washington. When it was finally sanctioned in 2007, Freund was at the forefront of that movement. Two years later, he took over as the director for girls wrestling in Washington.

“We embraced women’s wrestling right off the bat,” said Freund.

Freund spent plenty of time recruiting girls to join the U.S. National Team. In the first year, he was able to recruit approximately 25 girls. Within two years, he was taking close to 100 girls to Fargo, North Dakota for nationals.

Since turning over the position of girls director to Melissa Simmons, coach Freund has focused on growing the Kelso Girls Invite, an annual tournament that takes place in early January. In 2023, the Invite drew 96 schools and just shy of 700 girls. Freund has visions of branding the event the “Braided 64” in reference to the elaborate bracket, and expanding its reach even farther. He’d like to not only bring in schools from Idaho and California in addition to Oregon, Washington and the province of British Columbia, but also draw the best female amateur wrestlers from across the country as individuals, independently from their school.

The annual event is something Freund is extremely passionate about.

“The Kelso Girls Invite is the biggest girls tournament in the country,” noted Lindeman. “It takes a lot of work.”

What The Kelso Girls Invite – and the future “Braided 64” – provides is the chance for girls in the state of Washington to face elite competition. Unfortunately, there just aren’t many tournaments like it that give girls that opportunity unlike there are for boys.

Not yet, anyway.

Getting through the Trials

Of course, it hasn’t all been sunshine and roses for coach Freund and the Kelso program. Over 32 years, there have been trials and tribulations that test the will to continue. But for Freund, the hard work is what makes the payoff so rewarding.

“Like anybody who finds success, there’s a level of competitiveness that you just have. I mean I don’t like to lose,” admitted Freund.

He hasn’t lost often. Though he’s still chasing the elusive team State title for Kelso, he’s led the school to 17 top-10 finishes at State.

“To build a tradition it just takes consistency,” said Freund. “You know there’s been times when there have been a great group of kids that want to go do extra things and there have been some thin years, too. Those are years that are trials. They really test your will to stay in it sometimes.”

Freund is meticulous about nutrition, cardio, mat time and weight training. Most of all, Freund believes in discipline and work ethic of young wrestlers. Those are the traits that will invariably take an average athlete far in the sport of wrestling.

One of those average athletes was Jared Dalgleish who turned to wrestling as a way of conditioning for his preferred sport of soccer. It was Freund and future four-time State champion Brandon Sitch who encouraged Dalgleish to turn out after the soccer star quit wrestling as a youth because he didn’t like getting “beat up,” as he put it.

But Dalgleish gave it another go and he admitted it was tough at first.

“We had a lot of good kids in our room and you get beat up, it was tough. Coach Freund was very supportive,” said Dalgleish. “I kept coming back and kept coming back and kept getting beat up.”

One of those tough kids was Neil Ward, the eventual State champion at 112 pounds in 2004. Because there were injuries above him in his 112-pound weight division, Dalgleish was an alternate to State as a freshman.

“Once I had some success, I was hooked,” Ward noted.

Dalgleish went on to finish eighth at State as a sophomore and fourth as a junior before winning the State title as a senior at 119 pounds. Getting the current Bend wrestling coach to that level was not only about Dalgleish’s own perseverance, but all of the mat time Freund helped provide by taking him to tournaments year round.

“It takes a lot of sacrifice,” Dalgleish pointed out. “Wrestling season is a long season. We travel a lot. He’s had to sacrifice a lot of time. I think what it comes down to is just he wants to help kids.”

But not every wrestler turns out to have the success that Dalgleish enjoyed. There are many whose stories didn’t have the fairytale ending.

“I’ve talked to him about the kids who have failed. They don’t all succeed,” Lindeman said. “He doesn’t give up on them… (He) would never turn his back on them even if they’ve been in trouble.”

For Freund those setbacks are the moments that leave the longest lasting mark.

“There’s some kids that never actually made it to the (Tacoma) Dome and they should’ve made it to The Dome, they probably should have placed, but for whatever reason – they got injured or just made a mistake in a big match – those hurt, man,” admitted Freund. “They’ll kick that can for the rest of their life. But I think when that happens, it makes you a better person… They’ll be able to persevere when things get tough.”

The Next Chapter

As the 2022-23 season nears its conclusion, the coach who has helped so many boys and girls find their sport, achieve their goals and build life skills which have helped them through so many of life’s challenges may be nearing his own conclusion in competition.

His two youngest children, twins Ethan and Ellie, are both seniors at Kelso and will graduate with the class of 2023. After spending so much time around the children of others, Freund knows it’s time to be there for his own.

“I’ve got to go be a part of my kids (lives),” Freund admitted. “There’s a certain point where I gave up (being there for) a lot of my kids’ (events) when they were little. So when they got to this point, I was like, ‘I’ve got to go to their stuff and take care of them.’ Because as much as these people appreciate what you do, when it’s over, they’re gone and you might not ever see them again. You have to be with your kids.”

Nothing is official and Freund seems undecided about how he will step aside. What is clear is Freund will be spending more time with his kids and less at Kelso High School. He doesn’t want to be looked to to make every decision with the wrestling program. It’s time to cede that responsibility to someone else.

Yet, after 32 years in one place, walking away isn’t easy. Kelso is home and making sure the program is in the right hands is important. The Braided 64 remains his passion project and his departure would leave a large void in the Kelso wrestling program.

Freund himself admitted, “I don’t want to be gone completely.”

Given his impact in Kelso and the surrounding Cowlitz County community, that’s one thing Freund shouldn’t worry over.