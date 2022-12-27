High School Wrestling: Godinho ready to hand off Castle Rock program to his sons

CASTLE ROCK — Newly minted member of the Washington State Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame, Castle Rock head coach Joe Godinho, is in the midst of his 34th and final season running the Rockets’ wrestling program.

Godinho, 56, has amassed over 300 wins, 32 league titles and multiple top-five state tournament finishes during his tenure at Castle Rock. It’s a run that began at the ripe age of 22 upon the retirement of his former coach, Castle Rock legend and fellow member of the WSWCA Hall of Fame, Jim Bair.

Though Godinho had immediate success at Castle Rock, it did not come without the help of several long-time assistants and the continued mentorship of Bair. The former wrestler and fresh faced graduate had a great understanding of the sport, but needed guidance in the nuances of running a top notch wrestling program.

Bair was a constant presence around Godinho and the Castle Rock program in the first few years of Godinho’s tenure. That presence influenced some of Godinho’s decisions to carry on the traditions which he himself was once a part of under the direction of Bair. Traditions such as the way wrestling holds are taught, the way uniforms are worn, and even the way tournaments are run.

Those elements were carried forward from Godinho’s experience under Bair with the Hall of Famer looking on closely.

“I won three league titles directly after Jim Bair retired and I wasn’t expected to do that,” Godinho admitted. “But I always had coach Bair there and he definitely coached me along in those early years. I paid attention and I was a student of the game.”

Since then he’s coached all three of his sons, Kyle, Levi and Shawn, to their own state tournament successes and mentored hundreds of student athletes along the way. In November his efforts received formal recognition when Godinho was inducted into the Washington State Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Yakima with a traveling party of friends and family in attendance.

Coaching wasn’t at the top of Godinho’s career plans as a young man until he heard that Coach Bair was stepping aside. As someone who poured his heart and soul into the mats for the Rockets for four years while he attended the school, it was important that he made sure the program he dearly cared for wound up in the right hands.

“I was one of those guys who was a captain, always liked helping the (wrestlers) out,” Godinho said. “In ‘88 when Coach Bair retired… It was going to be pretty tough to follow Coach Bair. I just couldn’t see (the Castle Rock program) being ran by anybody but family, so I put my hand in the ring.”

With Godinho, practice at Castle Rock has always been centered on the fundamentals. He built wrestlers from the ground up focusing on technique from day one. Another area where Godinho excelled was with turnout. Godinho walked the halls at Castle Rock to pull kids from broken homes, bad grades, lower athleticism, whatever the case may have been, Godinho brought the kids in, filled out the weight classes and made those kids into competitive wrestlers by their second or third year in the program.

“Winning all those league titles goes back to grabbing kids in the hallway nobody gives a care about and puts them in the program,” Kyle Godinho, now an assistant coach at Castle Rock, explained. “He fills out a lineup and helps them become a quality wrestler. If they were sound wrestlers as freshman, by junior seniors they were elite wrestlers.”

But that’s not all. There’s a fatherly approach to his coaching style that extends beyond his own sons.

“He treats everyone the same,” Kyle Godinho added. “He treats a State champ just like a third string wrestler.”

Castle Rock athletic director Neil Williamson has known Godinho since the two were in youth wrestling. They attended high school together and for the last 18 years Williamson has been Godinho’s supervisor. He’s watched Godinho carry on the success Jim Bair had at Castle Rock while simultaneously being a leader in the community.

“That’s his reputation. Joe is there for everyone,” Williamson said. “He has a passion for Castle Rock wrestling. He was there for the start of it with Bair and then carried it on. It’s just one of those things that he’s always had a passion for.”

And the Castle Rock athletic director is happy his old friend finally received the recognition he deserves.

“(Joe) getting inducted to the Hall of Fame is quite an honor, long overdue,” added Williamson.

Coincidentally or perhaps intuitively, Godinho has arrived at the decision that it is time to pass the Castle Rock program down the generational ladder once again. Castle Rock, after all, has been a family program for nearly 50 years from Bair to Godinho. With the groundwork already laid, it makes sense that another generation of the Godinho family will one day soon take over.

Kyle Godinho has been groomed as an assistant coach over the last nine years so that the day that Joe Godinho’s time inevitably comes to an end, the growing pains of being a first-year head coach could be eliminated as much as possible.

“I have no problem running the program on the mat,” Kyle admitted. “The last two years, I have been taken through the ins and outs of scheduling a season, figuring out the order of operation as a head coach.”

Though he will step aside after the 2022-23 Mat Classic so that transition can begin, the elder Godinho isn’t done with the sport. Not by a long shot. He has interest in contributing more time as a referee as well as assisting with the girls program at Castle Rock, which is in the early stages of development.

“I might step back and do a lot more officiating. Or I may stay and be an assistant with the program. We’re building a girls program and I can help out with that,” said Godinho. “I’m definitely not leaving.”

Count his colleague Joe Bair, the son of Jim Bair, a referee and a middle school wrestling coach, as one close observer who hopes Godinho stays active with the sport.

“I’d love to see him put more time into refereeing,” Bair said. “He could be the first person to wrestle in the State finals, coach it, then referee it if he chooses to get into that. I don’t think that’s ever happened before.”

With that route as another potential line to add to the resume, Godinho’s legacy at Castle Rock will be one felt and remembered for decades after he hangs up his whistle. It’s in the way Rockets’ wrestling continued to thrive for three decades after a Hall of Fame coach exited and it’s evident in the respect the program still garners in the community.

“I think his legacy is his commitment to the program and keeping it consistent,” Bair said. “Joe has proved to be Castle Rock wrestling. He’s not afraid to push his (wrestlers).”

After Godinho’s retirement, all the new coach will have to do is follow back-to-back Hall of Famers at Castle Rock and keep on wearing out the road to the medal podium at the Tacoma Dome.

No pressure.