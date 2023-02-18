TACOMA — Disappointment was the flavor du jour at the Tacoma Dome, Saturday, with local wrestlers watching their State aspirations turning sour upon the day’s first bite.

No apple was more bitter than that from which Kelso’s Ethan Freund was forced to eat after losing a controversial semifinal on a last-second pin and settling for third place in the 3A 138-pound bracket.

Freund entered the tournament as a heavy favorite and looking for his third State championship after taking top honors in Washington last season and earning a title in Montana in 2021 during a season made strange by COVID. In his penultimate high school match, though, Kelso’s unstoppable object ran into an immovable force and this time inertia won out.

Kelso coach, and Ethan’s father, Bob Freund didn’t mince words when describing how the great disappointment came about. After a deadlocked and scoreless first period with Arlington freshman Tre Haines, a lack of genuine wrestling action began to frustrate the senior Hilander.

“The second round, Ethan got rode out but he got to his feet like five times and the kid wasn’t returning us and they weren’t calling any stallings,” coach Freund said. “It was just a very poorly officiated match. We get beat, we get beat, but to get beat the way we got beat in that match it just wasn’t right.”

Trailing 2-0 Freund got caught in a desperation sprawl and wound up pinned after six minutes at the final whistle. Those points were awarded for a hands to the face penalty and an escape after Freund cut his opponent loose late in an effort to engage in real life wrestling up on two feet.

No matter the tactic, though, Freund’s foe refused to engage in meaningful grappling and the time continued to slip away like sand through an aged hourglass.

“You can only chase a kid so much and then the official needs to step in and make the kid wrestle forward to open up the match,” coach Freund said. “Life will go on and it will probably fuel him to do some bigger and better things.”

With the compounding weight of a coach and a father weighing on his shoulders Freund could only watch and holler instructions from the corner as Ethan rose to his feet time after time but could not get Haines to either release his under leg grip, or truly let it trip and take it to the mat. Coach Freund thought Haines should have been called for not only stalling but also an illegal two-hand hold he used to choke the match away.

“We were cutting, switching, cutting, switching, getting into a whizzer, and never a stall,” coach Freund said. “I’ve done this a long time and I know the sport and it’s not the way that should go in that situation.”

To be sure, the long time coach had no ill will toward the freshman phenom from Arlington. Instead, he felt it was a matter of officiating, and coaching philosophy, that ripped out the final page from what was supposed to be a storybook ending.

“The other kid wrestled a hard match and he’s doing what he’s got to do to win, too,” coach Freund said. “If the ref’s not gonna make him open up and wrestle, why should he change his style? There’s no reason to. I don’t blame the kid. He’s just out trying to win, too.”

At the Mat Classic there is short time to catch your breath and rebound and Freund was back on the mat before a heavyweight could finish lunch. And with just six minutes left in a Kelso singlet he had and one final shot at salvaging what was left to be had from a remarkable prep career.

In another tight match Freund emerged on top with a 2-0 victory over Ryan Wilson of Mount Vernon. That bronze medal match included more than several full body lifts and slams back to the mat by the Hilander with nothing to lose as he willed his way to one more win wearing blue and gold.

At the end, though, there was little joy to be found on the faces of any Freund. And as he began to peel off a Kelso singlet for the final time you could see the untouchable Hilander transform back into the mortal young man he’s been all along. In that moment he was just a boy, soon to be a man, hiding from prying eyes and hugging his father one more time in a shadowy corner of the Tacoma Dome.

Ethan third place match likely marked the end of Bob Freund’s run as head coach of the wrestling program at Kelso, although the legendary coach was still unwilling to fully commit to retiring. After the well-wishers had come and gone and first wave of sting had began to ebb ever so slightly, coach Freund was able to put a decades long journey, and spoiled perfect ending, into perspective.

“(Ethan’s) won a state title in Montana, a state title in Washington and he could have easily sacked his bats today after all that happened but he came back and took third which shows that he had the ability to win a third, but that’s life, man. It isn’t always fair,” Bob Freund said as a coach.

Then Freund switched roles and looked back on the run he’s had as a father, even with the occasional gut wrenching setback to along the way.

“His sister (Ellie) placed (sixth) today. His older brother’s been in here and won a couple titles, and his older sister’s got to wrestle in this tournament a few times, so, you know, to have all your kids have this experience and be victorious and bring home medals, and academic state titles and that kind of stuff… I mean, I’m pissed. I’m frustrated. But in the break of it, as a family they accomplished a lot as kids.”