High School Wrestling: Castle Rock wins double dual over Rainier and Mark Morris

CASTLE ROCK — In the first double dual meet of its season, Castle Rock took down Rainier and Mark Morris, Wednesday. The Rockets beat Rainier 51-27 and bested the Monarchs 53-14.

The Rockets’ 120-pound wrestler Cooper Williams won both of his matches on the day by pin as did Tony Ibsen at 145 pounds and Landon Ramos at 132 pounds.

At 138 pounds, Castle Rock’s Nolen Nelson earned a pin in his match against Rainier and a 16-1 technical fall in his match against the Monarchs. Fellow Rocket Stephen Ibsen wrestled at 170 pounds against the Monarchs, winning by pin and then moved up to 182 and won by pin against his Rainier opponent.

Other Castle Rock winners included Travis Molden by pin at 126 pounds, Danny Hicker by pin at 182 pounds against the Monarchs, Aaron Smiley by pin at 285 pounds over a Rainier opponent and Wyatt Orth at 160 pounds by pin against Mark Morris. Ian Burton won a razor thin 8-7 decision over Rainier’s David Rice at 152 pounds.

“Nelson, Ramos, Stephen Ibsen, Williams, those four are all wrestling really well right now,” Castle Rock coach Joe Godinho said. “Those are the guys that are keeping the thing going for us. Everyone else is working into shape.”

Castle Rock returns to the mats on Saturday at a meet in Centralia.

The Daily News did not receive reports from Mark Morris or Rainier.