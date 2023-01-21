High School Wrestling: Abdi leads R.A. Long at Lumberjack Classic

R.A. Long hosted a dozen other teams at the Lumberjack Classic where Hassan Abdi took home first place in the 145-pound division and its girls team finished second, Saturday, at the Lumberdome.

Abdi continued his run of success since late December, where he has not lost a match, by winning all three of his matches in the Lumberjack Classic by pin. He earned first place by beating Astoria’s Gunnar Olson in a tight match with a third-round fall.

Abdi stayed positionally solid throughout his matches Saturday. In the final, he was able to reverse Olson in the last two rounds to gain top control as he worked his way toward the win. He finally landed the pin in the third round and now looks ahead to districts at the 2A level where he should be one of the top seeds at 145 pounds.

“We are really excited for Hassan and can’t wait to see what he does in the postseason,” R.A. Long coach Chris Smith said. “There is no doubt in my mind we will be headed to State with Hassan leading the way.”

R.A. Long also saw Gabe Tootoosis-Didier place third at 195 pounds in the Classic. He split his matches to move to 17-8 this season.

Meanwhile, on the girls side the Jills had a trio finish second at their respective weights including Alexa Phillips (100 pounds), Nicole Walker (110/115) and Aliyah Yaple (135). Kaycee Potts (110/115), Payton Miller (140) and Michaela Ramsey (235) each placed third for the Jills.

“I am so proud of the girls,” R.A. Long girls coach Jose Valencia said. “They battled hard and just had a great day overall and I can’t ask for anything more than that. We ended up in the top three and we are very proud of that second-place trophy.”

Mark Morris was one of the 13 teams in attendance and saw Mathias White finish first in the 132-pound division. White won both of his matches at the Classic, including an 8-0 major decision over West Valley’s Tanner Spaeth in the final.

The Monarchs also saw Charlie Jones at 120 pounds reach the final where he lost to La Center’s Malachi Wallway by a 20-8 majority decision. Aimen Flemens at 152 pounds, and Levi Elieson at 182 pounds finished third for the Monarchs who placed fourth as a team.

La Center finished first as a team with 172.5 points. West Valley of Yakima was second with 171 points and R.A. Long came fifth with 46 points.

The Lumberjills came in second behind the team of Mountain View, falling short of the championship by one point.