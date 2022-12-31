High School Girls Wrestling: Gaerlan places 2nd for Castle Rock at Rogers Christmas Tournament

PUYALLUP —Kamiah Garelan managed a runner up finish in the 115 pound bracket for Castle Rock at the Rogers Girls Christmas Tournament.

Just a freshman, Garelan is the leading wave of a promising crop of girls wrestlers in the pipeline for the Rockets.

“Kamiah is definitely a girl to keep an eye on in the postseason,” Castle Rock assistant coach Kyle Godinho said. “She is just a freshman but has been putting a lot of work in during the offseason by wrestling freestyle and Greco... I believe here only two losses are to returning state placers this year.”

Phaedra Mathis placed fifth for Castle Rock in the 115 pound bracket.

If the middle school program is any indication, soon enough the Rockets’ girls team will be fully stocked.

“We currently have four girls in our (varsity) program at the high school but we have 10-15 girls in the middle school program,” Godinho said. “We will be growing the girls team in the next couple years.”