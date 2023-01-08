High School Boys Wrestling Roundup: R.A. Long's Abdi places first at Jim Bair Memorial

CASTLE ROCK – R.A. Long 145-pound wrestler Hassan Abdi finished in first place at the Jim Bair Tournament in Castle Rock with a pin in the second round with 21 seconds left on the clock. The win improved Abdi who was the No. 1 seed in his bracket to 17-5 on the season.

The Lumberjacks also placed Gabe Tootoosis-Didier (third) and Antonio Navarro-Guizar (fourth) on the podium, Saturday. Both wrestlers were in the 220-pound division.

As a whole, R.A. Long scored 55 points to place 14th out of 20 schools at the tournament.

“I am really proud of the way these kids are battling right now,” R.A. Long coach Chris Smith said. “Hassan pins his way through the finals and all of the fundamentals we’ve been nailing down are really starting to show. We have guys placing and winning matches who have never even wrestled before."

R.A. Long returns to the mat in a dual meet at Woodland on Wednesday.

Sebastian Vasquez was the runner-up at 220 pounds at the Jim Bair to lead Mark Morris wrestlers.

The Monarchs had a trio of boys finish third in their respective weight classes. Charlie Jones at 120 pounds, Aimen Flemens at 152 pounds and Chauncy Harris at 285 pounds earned third-place finishes at the Rock.

Loecha Roth wrestling at 170 pounds and Alex Rodriguez at 126 pounds, placed fifth. The Monarchs as a whole finished fourth out of 20 schools at the invitational.

Four Columbians come out on top at Dayton

DAYTON, Ore. – Donovan Smith was one of four Rainier wrestlers to win the championship at their respective weight class in the Dayton Invitational, Saturday.

Smith, wrestling at 195 pounds, finished 3-0 with wins over Columbia River’s Carson Jones via pin at 5:05, Kagan Davenport by pin at 36 seconds and over Preston Shearer by pin at 18 seconds. Both Davenport and Shearer were also on the Columbia River team.

Jonny Rice went 3-0 at 132 pounds to win the championship for the Columbians. He picked up wins over Clatskanie’s Ben Blackwood, River’s Brenndon Schone and Newport’s Kaz Mitchell with a pin at 1:38 in the final.

Rainier’s Hunter Hendricks picked up first place in the 106-pound division as he went 2-0 against Sprague’s Jacob Bate and Columbia River’s Aidan Deeney with a pair of first-round pins.

Rounding out the successful day for the Columbians was Kamaya Vanlanker who won the girls 190-pound bracket.

Meanwhile, Logan Lewis (13-5) finished as the runner-up at 170 pounds after Dayton’s Gavin Koch pinned him at 2:34 of their championship match.

The Rainier trio of Dale Schaffner (182 pounds), Tanner Rollins (145 pounds) and Walker Makinson (113 pounds) placed third in the event as did Lily Key in the girls 120-pound division. Noah Owen wrestling at 126 pounds came fourth.

Rainier took second out of nine teams with 136 points thanks to 18 matches won by pin.

Ethan Freund splits matches at Doc Buchanan

Ethan Freund (6-0) earned a 10-seed in the 141-pound bracket at the prestigious Doc Buchanan wrestling tournament in Fresno, California. Freund, a two-time State champion, won his first match 10-8 in overtime to advance to the round of 16 where he lost a 3-1 decision. Freund won his third match 3-1 before falling in a 5-2 decision in the top-8 match.