Former Kelso wrestlers to honor coach Jim Schall on Saturday

The Kelso Elks will be full of Kelso wrestling alumni from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday to honor former Kelso wrestling coach Jim Schall.

Schall was instrumental in building the Kelso wrestling program during his time as coach from 1956 through 1983. Bob Lynn organized the event and said it’s something he’s wanted to do for a while to honor the now 93-year-old coach.

“I just want to honor a man that spent a big part of his life helping us be competitive wrestlers and better men,” Lynn said.

Lynn said Schall’s coaching style and passion for wrestling was infectious.

“It’s kind of a sickness, this wrestling thing,” Lynn said with a hearty laugh. “He instilled that in me when I was young.”

Lynn hopes that the event will serve as a chance to celebrate Schall’s accomplishments and share old stories. Lynn is prepared for more than 100 attendees and is excited for some of the former wrestlers to reunite with each other and catch up for the first time in years.

Schall’s impact is still felt in the Kelso wrestling program as current coach Bobby Freund wrestled for him when he was at Kelso.

