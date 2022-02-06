District Wrestling Roundup: Kelso, Castle Rock grapplers take home hardware

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated with additions for other local teams once their scores are reported.

It was a busy weekend for local wrestlers as they hit the mats for the end of year wrestling tournaments. Kelso and Castle Rock were some of the big winners in a Saturday fill of wrestling action.

The Kelso boys wrestlers found themselves on top of the 3A Greater St. Helens League, posting a team score of 329 to blow away the field at Prairie High School. Mountain View finished second at the tournament, a full 73 points behind the top-seeded Hilanders.

Six Hilanders found themselves standing atop the podium at the end of the day.

Preston Myren (106 pounds) won two matches to take first in his class, besting teammate Wesley Leeper via sudden victory in the title round. Ashton Ammons (113), Justin Broxton (126), Ethan Freund (132), Michael Hause (182) and Brady Phillips (285) all put together top finishes for the Hilanders. Most of the winning group needed two wins to take home gold, but Freund had to go an extra round, pinning all three of his opponents on Saturday.

Alijah Guzman (126), Jacob Hughes (138), David Mirenta (160) and Tyler Roggow (170) joined Leeper with second place finishes for Kelso.

The Kelso girls finished second place as a team during their District tournament at Ridgefield High School. The Hilanders sent eight wrestlers to the tournament and six will be moving on to Regionals.

Ellie Freund (105) and Alexia Jimenez (190) both bested the field to win District crowns for the Kelso girls.

Bella Victoriano (120) took second, Marina Jimenez (115) and Tara Liebe (170) placed third and Emma Ramey (145) finished fourth for the Hilanders.

Castle Rock imposed its will to win the 1A TriCo District Championship on Saturday. The Rockets finished with a team score of 192, edging out second place La Center which posted a score of 176.5.

Five Rockets plowed their way through the tournament to win their weight classes. Skylar Ammons (106), Wyatt Orth (132), Asa Hamer (138), Stephen Ibsen (145) and Gage Cayan were all the last ones standing at the end of the Tournament.

Landon Fulton (106), Ian Burton (138), Eli Shulke (145) and Ethan Sands (195) all posted second place finishes in their classes, ultimately coming in second behind their teammates at the same weight.

Travis Molden (120), Landon Ramos (126) and Noah Shulke (220) all posted second place finishes, falling to wrestlers from opposing schools.

R.A. Long headed south to take part in sub-districts at Hockinson and four of their seven wrestlers earned spots at regionals.

Tyler West (170) was the Lumberjacks’ top finisher, coming in second place. Skyler Robeson (132) finished in third, Ilyas Mehrer (132) was right behind Robeson in fourth and Hassan Abdi (138) finished fifth in his class.

RAL coach Josh Johnson also commended Pat Keithley and Ian Elmore, two seniors who wrestled their final matches on Saturday.

