Castle Rock wrestling coach Joe Godinho headed for the Hall of Fame Saturday

CASTLE ROCK — On Saturday, long-time Castle Rock wrestling coach Joe Godinho will enter the Washington State Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame. Godinho will join an illustrious group filled with such greats as Lee Hall, Dick Pruitt, Ed Stevens and Woodland’s own Bob Loomis.

Godinho, 56, will also join his own coach from his time wearing a singlet at Castle Rock, Jim Bair, who led the Rockets from 1974 until 1988. Godinho took over the program directly from his mentor and has been running the show ever since.

Godinho is entering his 34th and final year coaching the Rockets’ wrestling team. Over the course of his tenure, he has amassed over 300 wins, 32 league titles and a handful of top-five finishes at State. He’s never had a losing season in 33 seasons.

“I’ve ran my course. (My sons) are the ones who are building the program now, (it’s time) to let them have the success,” Godinho said.

But he isn’t done with wrestling entirely.

“I might step back and do a lot more officiating. Or I may stay and be an assistant with the program. We’re building a girls program and I can help out with that,” said Godinho. “I’m definitely not leaving.”

Upon hearing the news he was selected for the Hall of Fame thanks to a nomination by his peers, Godinho was humbled.

“I was really humbled,” Godinho said. “Being nominated by my peers is always something you (appreciate). (I) don’t go out there looking for people to (honor me), that’s not why you do it, but it’s nice being noticed.”

Godinho said he’s proud of all of the wrestlers and assistants who were part of the Castle Rock program who have advanced in their careers to be head coaches or elite referees. He credited many of the assistants he’s worked with over the years as well as the wrestlers he’s coached to enable this great achievement to come to fruition, but could thank none more so than his long time assistant Tom Golden. Golden worked with Godinho for over 30 years.

“That’s what I was blessed with. I had great coaches under me,” Godinho stated. “I never felt that I was the only person that made the team. The four or five coaches I had, they were just as important to this program as I was.”

The induction ceremony will be held Saturday in Yakima in the evening with the Washington State Wrestling Coaches Association in attendance for its annual coaches clinic. Eric Idler, Ken Sroka, Steve Hood, Tom Tripple, Tim Owen, Jason Stevenson and Jack Hurd will also be inducted to the WSWCA Hall of Fame that night.

The ceremony is open to the public and will be held at the Yakima Convention Center. A no-host social will be held from 5-6 p.m. Tickets to the event are $18.

Additional information, and ticket sales, can be found online at wswcahof.ticketleap.com/2022wswcahof/.