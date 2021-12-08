Boys wrestling: Rainier splits home duals, Castle Rock loses twice

RAINIER — The Castle Rock boys wrestling team went across the big river to meet up with Rainier and St. Helens (Ore.) on Tuesday, but came back home with a pair of dual losses, 47-31 to the Columbians and 39-23 to the Lions.

For its part, Rainier lost in its dual against St. Helens 60-21.

The Columbians came away with six pins on the day, led by two from senior Christian Roberts, who took down Castle Rock’s Landon Ramos as well as his foe from St. Helens. David Rice and Jordan Harrel added pins for Rainier against the Rockets, while Hunter Hendricks and Donovan Smith had pins of their own against St. Helens.

Hendricks was the only other Columbian to win both of his matches, beating Landon Fulton by technical fall.

Griffin Hunt won a close match over CR’s Ian Burton by minor decision for the Columbians' only other non-forfeit win over the Rockets, while Logan Chapman won by minor decision against the Lions.

Two of the ten Rockets at the duals went 2-0 on the afternoon. Skylar Ammons won his match against the Lions by major decision before coming back and beating Rainier’s Damon LaRue by technical fall. Asa Hamer found himself in a pair of close matches and came out on top in both, taking a pair of minor decisions by a point apiece.

Aside from those two, Eli Shulke put down a pin against St. Helens, while Landon Ramos won by medical forfeit. Against Rainier, Ramos beat LaRue by technical fall, and Travis Molden beat Derek Katon.

Castle Rock was set to wrestle again Wednesday at Kelso against a host of local Southwest Washington schools, and will be back in action again Saturday in La Center.

Rainier will take a weekend road trip south and east to Culver, Ore. for the two-day Culver Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.