Boys Wrestling: Ilwaco, Mark Morris and Castle Rock brawl at the beach

ILWACO — Multiple teams headed for the coast for the weekend as Ilwaco hosted the Beach Brawl wrestling tournament on Saturday, one of the final throwdowns on the mat before postseason competitions begin.

“All in all it was a great day and all of our kids did very well,” Ilwaco coach Larry Kemmer said. “Being the last tournament of the season, a strong showing gives the kids a boost for postseason. Our kids needed to see some of the kids in their brackets and all came out where they needed to.”

Mark Morris and Castle Rock joined the Fishermen in the tournament and all three teams featured top finishers.

Castle Rock featured the biggest group of grapplers to find their way to the top of the podium. Skylar Ammons (113 pounds), Asa Hamer (145), Stephen Ibsen (160) and Gage Cayan (285) all won their weight classes. Hamer and Ibsen both went 3-0 on the day, Cayan finished 3-1 and Ammons went a perfect 4-0 in the tournament.

Landon Fulton (106), Landon Ramos (132) and Ian Burton (138) all finished second for the Rockets. Travis Molden (120) posted a third place finish for Castle Rock.

The Monarchs had two winners at the tournament as Ryan Roberston (182) and Colten Reynolds (285) were both winners. Zander Escobar (195) finished second for MM while Vincent Flint (160), Miguel Morales (195), Sebastian Vazquez (220) and Chauncy Harris (285) all worked their way to third place finishes. Charlie Jones (113) placed fourth for MM.

Ilwaco’s Xavier Smith (120) was the Fishermen’s only big winner on the day, but Christopher Lake (152) and Gabriel McGarish (160) just missed out on joining him with second place finishes. Wade Smith (138) took third for the Fishermen while Noah Cherry (160) and Marcus Lynch (195) finished fourth and Alex Schock (195) finished fifth for Ilwaco.

