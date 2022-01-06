3A Wrestling: Kelso shuts out Evergreen

VANCOUVER — Kelso refused to lose on the mat in a dual against Evergreen on Wednesday. The Hilander boys and girls were equally dominant in a 78-0 shutout of the Plainsmen.

The Hilanders were already well on their way to a win after weigh-ins, as the Plainsmen forfeited matches in seven weight classes.

Four Hilander boys wrestlers wound up with pins in the dual. Ashton Ammons (106 pounds), Justin Broxton (126), Ethan Freund (138) and Brady Phillips all put their opponents on their backs for a hard count.

Three more Hilander boys picked up wins in the match. Alijah Guzman (132) dominated his opponent and won by technical fall. Kolton Rice (113) won a 10-1 decision and Jacob Hughes (145) won by a 9-0 decision.

Three members of the Kelso girls team also picked up wins in Vancouver. Belia Victorino and Marina Jimenez both picked up pins in their matchups while Ellie Freund outclassed her opponent and picked up a 19-3 technical fall decision.

Kelso will host a girls invite on Friday and Saturday. Currently there are 550 girls on 81 teams scheduled to participate, however those numbers are subject to change.

"I anticipate there will be some cancellations with COVID," said Kelso coach Bobby Freund.

