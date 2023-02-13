KELSO — After a terrific showing at Saturday’s 3A Regional meet at Kelso High School, the Hilanders qualified nine boys and four girls wrestlers for the 3A Mat Classic state championships next week at the Tacoma Dome.

Wes Leeper (106 pounds), Ryder Newton (113 pounds), Koltin Rice (120 pounds), Justin Broxton (126 pounds) and Ethan Freund (138 pounds) all won their respective divisions in an impressive showing from the Hilanders.

Freund has been absent from the Hilanders' typical routine lately while training with Team USA wrestling. He has been taking classes remotely but is now back in town and gearing up for a chance to repeat at State champion.

Broxton was the lone Hilander to win his final by pin. Leeper and Newton won by majority decisions (with Leeper doing so 16-4 over teammate Preston Myren)

In addition to Myren at 106 pounds, Alijah Guzman (132 pounds), Ben Carmen (160 pounds) and Kalen Gorley (285 pounds) finished second in their respective weight divisions. Noah Herrera was third at 285 pounds and Jacob Hughes placed fourth at 132 pounds. Hughes will be an alternate for the Hilanders at 132 for the 3A State tournament.

Belia Victoriano placed first in the 115-pound division to lead four Kelso girls wrestlers onto State, with one alternate in the bunch.

The trio of Tara Liebe (190 pounds), Ellie Freund (105 pounds) and Marina Jimenez-Gonzalez (115 pounds) all earned second-place finishes at the Regional meet to earn their way to Tacoma. Emma Ramey grabbed an alternate spot at 130 pounds after finishing in fifth place.

The Mat Classic will being Friday morning at the Tacoma Dome.