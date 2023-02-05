VANCOUVER — The Kelso girls wrestling team finished second at the 3A/4A District IV Sub-Regionals meet at Prairie High School, Saturday.

With 17 teams in attendance, the Hilanders earned 174 points to fall 28 points shy of first-place Yelm with 202 points.

Bella Victoriano led the Hilanders with her first-place finish at 115 pounds. Victoriano pinned Central Kitsap wrestler Chloe Marcotte in the third round to improve to 13-8. Victoriano will move forward to the Regionals meet next Saturday at Kelso.

Ellie Freund (105 pounds), Kaytlynn Honga (140 pounds) and Tara Liebe (190 pounds) all finished runner-up for Kelso in their respective weight divisions in Prairie. Alexi Musser (105 pounds) and Emma Ramey (130 pounds) each finished third and the trio of Marina Jimenez (115 pounds), Lexi Magill (125 pounds) and Abigail Junnikkala (140 pounds) finished seventh at the meet to also advance onto Regionalss next weekend.

Kelso boys finish second at 3A District Championship

The Kelso boys wrestling team finished second to Prairie at the 3A District IV Tournament, Saturday with 297 points.

The team was led by Wes Leeper, Ethan Freund, Ryder Newton and Koltin Rice who each won their respective weight divisions.

Hilanders’ senior Freund won his final at 138 pounds when Kingston McPherson of Mountain View had to leave with an injury.

Leeper, meanwhile, took the 106-pound final when he edged teammate Preston Myren with an 8-3 decision. Both wrestlers advanced to the 3A Regional championship next weekend. Newton wrestled at 113 pounds and pinned James Stager of Prairie in 46 seconds. Rice capped Kelso’s champions when he pinned Aiden Judkins of Prairie in the second round of the final at 120 pounds.

Justin Broxton at 126 pounds lost in the final due to an injury default in his match against Kenyon Boyer. Alijah Guzman was the runner-up at 132 pounds after being pinned by Mountain View’s Jeffrey Chilson. Ben Carmen was the runner-up at 160 pounds where he lost by technical fall to Mason Frei of Prairie, 17-2.

The tandem of Kalen Gorley and Noah Herrera wrestling in the 285-pound division finished second and third respectively. The Hilanders also saw Jacob Hughes at 132 pounds finish third. Nich Wallace also advanced to Regionals with a fourth place finish at 152 pounds.