3A High School Girls Wrestling: Freund top Kelso finisher at 700-wrestler Hilanders' Invite

Nearly 700 girls wrestlers spread across 96 schools descended upon Kelso High School Friday and Saturday for the 2023 Kelso Girls Invite, the largest girls wrestling event in the nation, according to organizers.

The Hilanders rolled out 12 mats to accommodate all of the early bracket wrestling that took place on Day 1 before condensing down to five mats for Saturday’s trophy day action.

Kelso’s Ellie Freund (105) advanced to the semifinal round of the consolation bracket where she lost to Arlington’s Sierra Gonzales to a pin at 3:56. Freund finished her tournament 3-2 and placed eighth. Libby Roberts of University defeated Alexia Fabian of Chiawana by fall at 3:26 to win the 105-pound championship.

“Ellie, who had a rough outing down in Reno, came back in our tournament which is much more challenging I think, made a ton of adjustments and got herself on the podium,” Kelso girls coach Tyson Lindeman said. “That’s an accomplishment. So Ellie bouncing back was really good to see.”

Kelso’s Emma Ramey wrestled in the 130-pound division where she reached the sixth round of the consolation bracket before losing to Lauren Jenks of Royal by fall at 3:35. Cleveland’s Haley Vann defeated Union’s Janessa O’Connell by pin at 17 seconds to capture the 130-pound championship.

Ramey finished the tournament 5-2 with all five of her wins coming via pin.

“Ramey continues to improve,” Lindeman said. “She beat a lot of girls who in the past would’ve beat her. In the last two-three weeks, she’s turned the corner.”

Neither Freund, nor Ramey got the result they wanted entering the tournament where they hold home mat advantage. Still, the progress is there, and both are aware of what they did wrong in their final matches.

“As the girls get more experience, they understand where the mistake happened,” Lindeman noted. “You want to see them learn from the mistake, make that improvement. They’re learning, they’re listening and they’re engaged and that’s really awesome to see.”

Orting’s Marjorie McDaniel earned the championship victory at 110 pounds with a major decision win over Katelynn Leonard of St. Helens by the score of 10-2. Elsewhere in the 110-pound division, Woodland’s Couly McReynolds advanced to the quarterfinals where she lost a 11-6 decision to Leonard, the eventual runner-up.

Also at 110 pounds, R.A. Long’s Althea Walker went 3-2 in the tournament with all three of her wins coming by fall. Mark Morris’ Grace Phillips went 2-2, beating Evelyn Talbot with a pin at 1:46 and Mallory Pierce with a pin in just 19 seconds.

In the 115-pound bracket, Ashley Naranjo of Moses Lake earned a 8-2 decision over Yelm’s Madisyn Erickson to take first place. Castle Rock’s Kamiah Gaerlan advanced to the consolation round six before exiting. Gaerlan went 4-2 over the two-day tournament with three wins by pin. Kaycee Potts of Mark Morris reached consolation round four where she fell to Brianna Martinez of Moses Lake. Potts finished 3-2 for the event.

Kelso senior Tara Liebe wrestled at 190 pounds and made it to Day 2 with wins in her first and second-round matches with a pair of pins. Liebe finished 2-2.

“(Liebe) had some good wins and is continuing to build confidence,” Lindeman said. “And she’s getting a little bit of a mean streak to her.”

Another Hilanders’ wrestler to make it to Day 2 was Brynja Arneson who finished her tournament 2-2 after winning her first two matches. Arneson lost to Orting’s Paris Piccolo via pin at 41 seconds in the fourth round of the consolation bracket.

“She’s improving as well,” Lindeman said of Arneson. “Making it to Day 2 of the tournament is a big deal. I was really happy for her."

And Lindeman's positive impression didn't end there.

“All in all, our girls did a good job,” added Lindeman. “It helps seeing the girls have success. It really gives some of the other, younger girls in the program confidence and we’ve seen a number of girls make strides.”

The champion at 120 pounds was Reese Prescott of Moses Lake who defeated Pasco’s Justice Sanchez by a 12-10 decision. At 125 pounds, Anna Dicugno of White River took down Sedro-Woolley’s Micayla Yates with a pin at 43 seconds to take first place. Woodland’s Addalei Siemer also competed at 125 pounds where she went 2-2.

The Kelso Girls Invite featured schools from all over Washington with a handful from Oregon and even one from Canada. Kelso head wrestling coach Bob Freund has visions on branding the event “The Braided 64” to open the tournament up to a wider array of states across the United States in the near future.

At the level it is at now, the tournament already provides girls across the Pacific Northwest with the best postseason preparation they can find. Nearly every top team in the state was at the two-day event which they know provides them the opportunity to measure themselves against the best.