3A High School Boys Wrestling: Guzman, Kelso flatten Evergreen

Kelso returned to the mat after its holiday break in dominant fashion, beating Evergreen 70-12 on its home mats in a 3A Greater St. Helens League dual meet, Wednesday.

The Hilanders got out to a quick start with freshman Ryder Newton at 113 pounds, Justin Broxton at 126 pounds and Jacob Hughes at 132 pounds all picking up pins within the first two rounds of their matches. Then in the upper divisions, Ashtin Rice at 152 pounds, Ben Carmen wrestling at 182 pounds and Kalen Gorley at 285 pounds also won by pinning their Evergreen counterparts.

“We had a good little jump out on those guys,” Kelso coach Bob Freund said. “I think their guys technically were sound, we just kept a little bit more step ahead of them and caught them in situations there. And you know, you get the momentum going like that and it helps you out, carries you match to match to match.”

Hughes showed off solid technique in his ability to work around his opponent with big steps and wide base to gain enough leverage to secure the win by fall.

“Coach was saying I needed to go out there, up the ante and put him out so I went in there trying to take him out,” Hughes said. “I feel pretty good after Idaho. I went 0-2 there and then I kinda felt that I needed to really start working harder and be more explosive because I felt that I was being sluggish.”

In the middle weights, Alijah Guzman and Ethan Freund, wrestling at 138 and 145 pounds, respectively, took part in the most competitive matches of the night at the varsity level.

Guzman facing off against Evergreen’s Felix Estrada put on the match of the day. In the first round Estrada reversed Guzman from off his back to take top position. He then attempted to pin Guzman, but the 138-pound Hilander senior somehow managed to keep one shoulder off the mat by bridging with all of his might through his legs and core to prevent the pin with a little over 10 seconds left in the period.

In the second period, Guzman took the back of Estrada and maneuvered to secure the pin.

“I thought Elijah did a great job of staying in that match, wearing (Estrada) down and then he ended up securing the pin,” coach Freund said.

Meanwhile, Kelso’s top wrestler, the 145-pound senior Ethan Freund, got the job done despite finding it impossible to pin Evergreen’s Cincere Pruitt. Freund opened the first period by pushing Pruitt all over the mat. The Hilander scored a few technical pointsbefore showing off his quick feet and hands to secure multiple takedowns and eventually winning by points, 18-7.

“He was never really in any danger," coach Fruend said of his son's efforts. "His offensive takedowns, obviously he could’ve kept doing those but the guy did a good job of staying in good position underneath. There’s a point where you just ride it out... He had a lot of great off balance quick shots tonight.”

Ethan Freund showed outstanding explosion off the mat as the down wrestler to start the second round against another solid wrestler in the senior Pruitt. The match served as a good mid-week test for Freund prior to his weekend trip to the Doc Buchanan meet in Fresno, California where he will be challenged by some of the best wrestlers in the nation at one of the top meets of the season.

As is common after the holidays, both Evergreen and Kelso took their share of forfeits, Wednesday. Kelso's Wes Leeper and Koltin Rice earned victories by forfeit in the 106 and 120-pound divisions, while Nicholas Wallace and Caleb Mask won by forfeit at 170 and 195 pounds respectively.

Evergreen earned a win at 220 pounds when Makhi Miller won by forfeit and at 160 pounds where Anthony Keplar overcame a poor first round to pin the Hilanders’ Austin Mayfield.

Coach Freund was pleased with his team’s performance up and down the lineup, but has concerns about the Hilanders’ depth as the season progresses towards sub-districts at the end of the month.

“We’re not real deep all the way through our lineup as a team, so we need those kids who are starting to develop to continue because in the next few weeks, we have a couple of tough duals coming up,” Freund said.

The upper weight classes have proven to be particularly difficult to fill reliably.

“At the upper weights we don’t have a lot of depth. Through that (1)82, (1)95, 220 we just don’t have anybody right now," coach Freund said. "We have a kid who will eventually be at 220, but to have that much of a void in there doesn’t really leave a lot of leeway down below. We have got to put the screws to things right off the bat.”

Kelso will return to the mat when it travels to Prairie next Wednesday.