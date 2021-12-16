 Skip to main content
3A Boys Wrestling

3A Boys Wrestling: Kelso drops Heritage 62-15

Wrestling stock

Kelso High School athletes wait for a wrestling meet to begin at Mountain View High School in Vancouver on May 19.

 Courtney Talak

KELSO — Kelso pinned seven Heritage wrestlers as they dominated the mat in a dual against the Timberwolves and picked up a 62-15 win on Wednesday.

Wesley Leeper (106 pounds), Ahston Ammons (120), Jared Sanchez (126), Ethan Freund (138), Hayden Hanson (152), David Mirenta (170) and Tyler Roggow (182) all pinned their opponents Wednesday.

Ashtin Rice (145) didn’t pick up a pin but he still dominated his opponent by picking up a 13-0 win by decision. Michael Hause (195) also dominated his match on his way to a 13-2 win.

Kelso is scheduled to hit the mat again on Tuesday in a mixer hosted by Rainier (Wash.).

