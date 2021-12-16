3A Boys Wrestling: Kelso drops Heritage 62-15

KELSO — Kelso pinned seven Heritage wrestlers as they dominated the mat in a dual against the Timberwolves and picked up a 62-15 win on Wednesday.

Wesley Leeper (106 pounds), Ahston Ammons (120), Jared Sanchez (126), Ethan Freund (138), Hayden Hanson (152), David Mirenta (170) and Tyler Roggow (182) all pinned their opponents Wednesday.

Ashtin Rice (145) didn’t pick up a pin but he still dominated his opponent by picking up a 13-0 win by decision. Michael Hause (195) also dominated his match on his way to a 13-2 win.

Kelso is scheduled to hit the mat again on Tuesday in a mixer hosted by Rainier (Wash.).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.