2B Wrestling Regionals: Four Chinooks advance to State

ADNA — Four Kalama wrestlers punched their ticket to State in Adna on Saturday during the 2B Region I Tournament. As a team, the Chinooks took second overall behind Forks with a team score of 125.

Ian Campbell (138 pounds) and Abe Foreman (160) both found themselves as the last wrestlers standing in their weight classes on their way to first place finishes to qualify for the Mat Classic.

Marcus Beck (182) and Seth Hoseney (285) both made the semis before being knocked out and placing third to also qualify for State.

Blake Vandenberg (145) and Isaiah Skreko (113) both placed fourth for the Chinooks and Carson Hoggatt (170) finished fifth, making them alternates for State. Jaysen Ketzbeau (182) finished sixth at Regionals.

Toledo placed eighth as a team and will send three wresters to Tacoma this weekend. Damian Soto (170) took first in his weight class to lead the Riverhawks as their top finisher. Justin Filla (145) and Bayron Rodriguez (17) both finished third and will also make the trip to State.

Ilwaco was just behind Toledo with the ninth best team score in the Regional.

Christopher Lake (152) turned in the best performance for the Fishermen, placing second as their lone State qualifier. Xavier Smith (120) took fourth while Gabriel McCargish (160) and Marcus Lynch both placed fifth and all three will be alternates.

Wahkiakum finished 11th as a team and will send two wrestlers to the big dance.

Cayden Mendez (285) finished second as the Mules’ best finisher, Gabriel Moon (195) finished third and will also qualify for the Tournament. Jerimyah Johnson (170) placed fourth and will serve as an alternate.

Winlock placed 16th overall with two alternates for the Mat Classic. Xavier Sancho-Carrillo (106) and Jay Crow (102) both finished in fourth and will standby as the Cardinals’ alternates.

The Mat Classic will take place at the Tacoma Dome in a two-day tournament on Friday and Saturday.

