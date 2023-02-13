KALAMA — Kalama will send four boys wrestlers onto the 2B State championships while Ilwaco, Toledo and Winlock also qualified wrestlers after Saturday's Regional meet.

Harrison Suzara (106 pounds), Ivan Bailey (120 pounds), Jason Atherton (138 pounds) and Zach Foreman (170 pounds) all qualified for Tacoma after placing in the top three of their respective weight divisions at Regionals. Suzara and Bailey won their divisions, while Atherton and Foreman placed third.

A fifth Chinooks wrestler, Aaron Winans in the 285-pound division, placed fourth and earned a State alternate spot.

Ilwaco’s Xavier Smith finished second in the 113-pound division to punch his ticket to the State tournament. Smith lost to Forks’ Jesus Garcia-Dominguez by pin in the final.

Toledo, meanwhile, saw Bayron Rodriguez place first in the 170-pound division to secure the Riverhawks’ lone State bid. His teammate Bomani Birdwell earned an alternate spot in the 152-pound division after finishing fourth.

Winlock senior Jay Crow finished second in the 182-pound division to earn a State berth. Crow lost to Forks’ Nate Dahlgren by a 7-1 decision.

Kalama, Toledo, Winlock and Ilwaco will get started at the Mat Classc on Friday at the Tacoma Dome.