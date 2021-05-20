2A Wrestling: R.A. Long wins 10 matches in GSHL mixer

RIDGEFIELD — R.A. Long wrestling picked up 10 wins in a three-team, 2A Greater St. Helen’s League mixer with Ridgefield and Washougal on Wednesday.

“Our wrestlers had a good day against two of the toughest teams in the league,” coach Joshua Johnson said.

Anthony Powell (170 pounds) and Tyler West (195) both picked up two wins for the Lumberjacks and each of them pinned an opponent in the process.

Gavin Yates (145), Jacob Isaacson (152) and Gabe Higginbotham (22) each finished with a win in their only matches of the day. Yates and Isaacson both pinned their opponents and Higginbotham won his match with a technical fall.

Skyler Robeson (126), Jesus Reyes (145) and Ilyas Mehrer each split their matches on the day.

