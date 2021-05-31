2A Wrestling: Powell the last man standing for R.A. Long

RIDGEFIELD — R.A. Long has just one wrestler left competing in postseason play this year. In an already short season, most of the R.A. Long program had to shut down due to a positive COVID-19 test, leaving senior Anthony Powell as the only Lumberjack wrestler that was able to compete at the 2A GSHL sub-districts on Saturday.

“At least we have him,” RAL coach Josh Johnson said. “He gets to finish out his senior year, which is nice.”

Powell showed strong and placed second in the 160-pound weight class as the only RAL representative.

“He’s been one of my hardest workers,” Johnson said. “He’s wrestled all four years for me. He actually wrestled in eighth grade for me too.”

Powell will move on to compete in the district tournament in Tumwater on Tuesday.

The shortened season caused a lot of injuries for the Lumberjacks, so the early end for most players will give them a chance to heal, Johnson said, looking for a positive in the situation. However, he feels for the seniors that didn’t get a chance to finish out the season, like Jesus Reyes and Gavin Yates.

“They’re all bummed about it, but the seniors we did have had a really good showing,” Johnson said.