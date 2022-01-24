2A Wrestling: Multiple top finishers at Lumberjack Classic

Three area wrestling teams made their way to the Lumberdome to throw down at the Lumberjack Classic. R.A. Long hosted Mark Morris, Woodland and six other schools as they all took the stage on the mats rolled out on Joe Moses court.

Both boys and girls teams grappled with each other and put their best foot forward, although there weren’t enough girls competing to record team scores.

The Lumberjills featured three winners in their respective weight classes. Alexa Phillips (100 pounds), Nicole Walker (110) and Zahnika Olsen (170) all found themselves at the top of the heap after the weekend.

The Lumberjacks also had some top finishers on the day, led by Hassan Abdi (145) with a second place finish. Skylar Robeson (126) placed third in his weight class, and both Ilyas Mehrer (138) and Antonio Navarro (220) locked down fourth place finishes.

Mark Morris posted the top finish of the area teams as the boys placed third overall. Alex Rodriguez (132), Seth Beres (138), Loecha Roth (170), and Sebastian Vazquez (220) all made it to the final round but ultimately placed second for the Monarchs.

Asa Pineda (132) placed third for MM and Adrian Martinez (120), Jack White (160), and Ryan Robertson (182) all placed fourth.

Woodland sent some of their top boys wrestlers to Kalama for the Rubber Chicken Classic, but they still managed to have some strong finishes at the Lumberdome. Jake Sams (120) and Chance Cavaness (152) both worked their way to third place finishes. Lincoln Ponder (132), Diego Gutridge (170) and Logan Busig (195) all finished fourth for the Beaver boys.

On the girls side, Naveah Morgan (125) took home the top stop in her class. Jersey O’Neill (110) placed second, Addy Seimer (130) and Nora Taylor (130) placed third and fourth, respectively.

