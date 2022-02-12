2A Regional Wrestling: MM's Escobar leads local contingent bound for Mat Classic

WASHOUGAL — Youthful exuberance echoes through the tight confines of Washougal High School’s hallways when Mark Morris freshman Zander Escobar speaks.

The freshman from Florida never anticipated he’d be a Mat Classic participant when he strapped on his navy singlet just three months ago. It was the first time wrestling for Escobar, who also dabbles in mixed martial arts.

On Saturday at the 2A Region 3 Wrestling Tournament, Escobar finished fourth at 195 pounds to advance to next week’s state championships at the Tacoma Dome.

Beginner’s luck? Think again.

“I see a lot of difference in him from the beginning of wrestling season,” training partner and fellow state qualifier Sebastian Vasquez said. “I can see he has a big future in wrestling and that makes me really happy.”

It has certainly been an unexpected road for Escobar, who went out for wrestling “to push myself.” The transition from MMA was not easy, though.

“There’s a lot of bad habits to break,” he said.

Consider those habits broken.

Some thanks for Escobar’s success has to go to Vasquez, his primary training partner.

Vasquez, a junior, finished fourth at 220 pounds to secure his first Mat Classic appearance. Like Escobar, he went into Saturday’s regional not sure of where the day would lead. Two of his uncles made it to regionals in previous years; both suffered severe injuries at the event. Vasquez was understandably nervous he might endure the same fate.

But leaning on the wisdom his uncles and father gave him, Vasquez overcame a 9-2 opening-round defeat to win his next two matches by pin to clinch his spot.

“I used to be a scrawny kid and they motivated me to start doing things, and focus on myself more,” Vasquez explained. “That’s what got me here.”

R.A. Long senior Tyler West (170 pounds) and Woodland freshman Logan Busig (195) will also be making a wrestling trip to the Tacoma Dome for the first time.

West pinned his first-round opponent, and then got another fall victory in the consolation round to grab his spot. His 7-5 overtime loss to Washougal’s William Cooper in the third-place match was his only match that went the distance.

“I just always want to get better,” West said. “I had never been to state before, so that was my motivation.”

Busig picked up three falls, including a first-round pin in the third-place match over Escobar, to finish third. That wasn’t exactly how Busig pictured things going entering his first regional as a high school wrestler, but he was ecstatic with the result.

“I expected to be knocked out in the first two matches,” Busig said. “It’s a great feeling. Walking off the mat, I had a smile on my face.”

Busig’s teammate, Mason Rickard, can impart some valuable information about Mat Classic. Rickard qualified for state as a freshman, before taking the COVID-plagued 2021 season off.

Rickard will return to the Tacoma Dome after finishing second at 126 pounds Saturday. He had first-round pins in his first two matches, before losing by third-round fall in a championship match to Aberdeen’s Drew Lock.

“It’s like a great vacation,” Rickard said of Mat Classic. “It’s my happy place to go there.”

Mat Classic XXXIII will start Friday, Feb. 18, and continue into Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Tacoma Dome.

