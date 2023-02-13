ABERDEEN — The Woodland boys wrestling team finished in a tie for seventh at the 2A Regional tournament to lead the local 2A wrestling teams, Saturday.

Woodland finished with 49 points while Mark Morris placed 10th with 47 points and R.A. Long was 14th among 16 teams with 27 points. W.F. West won the Regional meet in Grays Harbor County with a total of 253.5 points.

The Beavers will send two wrestlers onto the 2A State championships at the Tacoma Dome next weekend led by Logan Busig who placed second in the 220-pound division. Busig joins teammate Mason Rickard who finished third in the 138-pound division.

Mark Morris, meanwhile, will send Aimen Flemens to Tacoma after he finished second in the 152-pound division. Flemens fell to Columbia River’s Gage Newman in a 6-5 decision in the final.

The Monarchs’ Charlie Jones (120 pounds) and Sebastian Vasquez (220 pounds) finished fourth to earn alternate spots to the Mat Classic.

As for the Lumberjacks, two of its three wrestlers to compete at Districts are headed to State.

Gabriel Tootoosis-Didier will compete in the 195-pound division after he finished second, falling to Ridgefield’s Cota Stover by pin in the first round of the final. Hassan Abdi, meanwhile, finished in fifth place at 145 pounds, losing to W.F. West’s Blake Ely in the semifinal round by technical fall. Abdi will be an alternate for the Mat Classic.

On the girls side, the Monarchs placed sixth as a team with Aliyahlauna Yaple leading the way with a third-place finish at 135 pounds to earn a trip to State. The team will also have four alternates in Grace Phillips (110 pounds), Kaycee Potts (120 pounds), Mikayla Ramsey (235 pounds) and Lilliana Rodriguez-Florez (105 pounds). Rodriguez-Florez finished fifth Saturday while the other three girls placed fourth in their respective weight divisions.

For the Jills, 115-pound wrestler Althea Walker was the runner-up in her division to earn her way to State for the second consecutive season.

"I am so proud of all the work and dedication that these girls showed this year in succeeding towards their goals and making it to State," Longview girls wrestling coach Jose Valencia.