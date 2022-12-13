2A High School Wrestling: R.A. Long drops dual at Washougal

WASHOUGAL — The Lumberjacks enjoyed moments of triumph, Monday, but could not string together enough wins on the mat to come out ahead in their 2A Greater St. Helens League dual against the Panthers, falling 54-23 on the road.

Hassan Abdi was a standout for R.A. Long with a technical fall victory over Owen Leifson in their 152 pound bout..

“Hassan is such a funky wrestler. One moment you think, ‘Oh gosh he’s about to get pinned,’ and then a second later he’s got the other guy on his back,” RAL coach Chris Smith said. “He’s a really wiry wrestler with so much potential.”

At 132 pounds Ethyn Morain notched a pin early in the second round over Royce Jones.

“This team is also very young, and right now we’ve been hit hard by the flu that’s going around,” Smith noted. “I just keep telling the team to keep swinging and don’t give up. This sport can be very unforgiving but it’ll all be worth it in the end.”

On the girls side, Kaycee Potts earned a victory for R.A. Long with a pin over Alaina Kestner with one minute left in the third round of their match, and Payton Miller earned a 7-6 victory over Natalie Logan.

“We have a young team, lots of freshmen coming up. Definitely a hungry group of girls,” RAL girls assistant coach Chad Potts noted.

R.A. Long will return to the mats Wednesday at Astoria.