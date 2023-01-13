2A High School Wrestling: Pins put Mark Morris over Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — Asa Pineda and Freddie Alvarez earned early wins over their Ridgefield opponents to give Mark Morris the momentum required to win a 2A Greater St. Helens League dual meet by a score of 48-33, Thursday.

Pineda, 138 pounds, and Alvarez wrestling, 113 pounds, each won by pin for the Monarchs. Aimen Flemens at 152 pounds followed suit by pinning his Spudders foe, as did Vincent Flint (160 pounds) and Loecha Roth (170 pounds).

After Josiah Juntunen took a forfeit win in the 182-pound class, both Sebastian Vasquez at 220 and Colten Reynolds at 285 won with pins for Mark Morris.

Mark Morris (4-1 league) will host a double dual meet on Tuesday against Washougal and R.A. Long.