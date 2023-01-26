2A High School Wrestling: Mark Morris squeaks out a win over Hockinson

HOCKINSON — Mark Morris came out on top of a 2A Greater St. Helens League wrestling match, Wednesday, by a score of 42-38. Each of the Monarchs victories on the mat came by pin in order to get the final edge on the Hawks.

Alex Rodriguez (120), Charlie Jones (126) , Donnie Ball (152), Aimen Flemens (160), Vincent Flint (170) and Sebastina Vasquez (220) all earned victories by fall for Mark Morris. At 285 pounds Colten Reynolds earned a win by forfeit to help put the Monarchs over the top.

Mark Morris (6-2) finished its league season slate in third place in the 2A GSHL standings. The Monarchs will wrestle in a tournament at Tumwater on Saturday.