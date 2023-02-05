HOCKINSON — R.A. Long and Mark Morris each sent wrestlers onto Regionals after competing in the 2A Greater St. Helens League championship at Hockinson, Saturday.

Mark Morris led the way with nine wrestlers set to advance onto Regionals next weekend in Aberdeen which helped the team finish third in league. The nine wrestlers moving on to Aberdeen included Charlie Jones who finished as the runner-up at 120 pounds after losing in overtime of the championship match to Ridgefield’s Lance Draper.

Mathias White at 132 pounds, Aimen Flemens at 152 pounds, Sebastian Vasquez at 220 pounds and Colten Reynolds at 285 pounds all placed third at the meet for the Monarchs and will be moving onto Regionals.

Alex Rodriguez also advanced with a fourth-place finish for the Monarchs at 120 pounds. Levi Elieson also placed fourth for Mark Morris at 182 pounds and Zach Pechacek was fifth at 170 pounds.

R.A. Long saw senior Hassan Abdi finish as the runner-up at 145 pounds after he was defeated in a technical fall (20-4) by Columba River’s Tennyson Kurtz. Kurtz improved to 31-2 on the season while Abdi fell to 30-6.

The Jacks will also send senior Gabe Tootoosis-Didier on to Regionals after he placed fourth at 195 pounds. Freshman Presley Havens also took fourth for R.A. Long at 106 pounds to move on to Regionals. Lumberjack Austin White at 285 placed fifth and will battle in the pigtail round of Regionals.

“I am really proud of how our Jacks battled today,” R.A. Long coach Chris Smith said. “The last two weeks we’ve really been grinding and it’s good to see it pay off in big moments like this. To have four out of nine wrestlers place is a blessing and I couldn’t be happier with our team and the strides we’ve been able to make this season.”