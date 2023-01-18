2A High School Wrestling: Mark Morris defeats R.A. Long in advance of Jack and Jill Classic

The stylized hardwood of Ted M. Natt Court was covered in three inch thick foam mats Tuesday for a 2A Greater St. Helens League wrestling match between the hosts from Mark Morris and the visitors from the other side of the lake. R.A. Long’s best attempts to take over their rivals' home arena were nullified, though, by holes in their roster that gave the Monarchs a 69-12 team victory.

“We received seven forfeits,” MM coach Mark Patrick noted.

The Monarchs also took three matches by fall, with Tiegan Elf (106), Charlie Jones (120) and Colten Reynolds (285) all pinning their foes from R.A. Long. Asa Pineda was able to claim victory over his Lumberjack opponent with a points decision at 138 pounds.

Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks were able to find some success when they were able to take the mat at all.

Lumberjack senior Gabe Tootoosis-Didier was able to drop Sebastian Vasquez with a pin in the second round of their 220 pound match. Fellow R.A. Long senior Hassan Abdi defeated Aimen Flemens by a score of 9-6 in a 152 pound exhibition match.

On the girls side R.A. Long freshman K.C. Potts notched a fall against her opponent at 120 pounds. Nicole Walker (115) and Olivia Engle (115) also posted pins for the Lumberjills.

Mark Morris (5-2 league) will head over to the south side of Lake Sacajawea on Saturday for R.A. Long’s Jack and Jill Classic.