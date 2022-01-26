2A Boys Wrestling: R.A. Long steamrolls Fort Vancouver

R.A. Long sent it’s seniors out with a bang on senior night as they took to the mat on Tuesday and took down Fort Vancouver 72-18 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League dual.

The Lumberjacks dominated the match, winning all but one match with each of their wins coming by pin.

“We were finally wrestling loose and to win instead of not to lose,” RAL coach Josh Johnson said. “We had so much energy on the bench. It was an amazing last match for a group of amazing seniors.”

Johnson highlighted five Jack wrestlers that stood out from the pack as they pinned their foes on Tuesday.

He commended Oscar Hernandez (120 pounds) for his great technique as he saw the payoff to a lot of hard work in his win.

Skylar Robeson (132) also showed some sparks during his win and Ian Elmore (145) “had amazing defense on his feet” while downing his opponent.

Ilyas Mehrer (138) continued a string of strong showings and displayed some “powerful shots and worked hard with non-stop action.”

Tyler West (182) wrestled “hard and heavy” as he stayed tough to stay on top and pick up his win.

R.A. Long had another league dual at Washougal on Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.