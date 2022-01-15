 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1A Wrestling

1A Wrestling: Shorthanded Rockets take 10th in Rainier

Wrestling stock

A wrestler wraps a red band around his ankle before competing in an event during the 2021-2022 wrestling season. 

 Ryan Peerboom The Daily News

RAINIER (Wash.) — Castle Rock was down a few wrestlers due to injuries and COVID-related illness on Saturday as they competed in a tournament at Rainier (Wash.). Despite the missing grapplers, the Rockets were still able to take 10th place out of 18 teams in attendance.

Skylar Ammons posted the best finish for the Rockets, finishing first in his weight class. Asa Hamer also helped out the Rockets, rallying his way to a second place finish.

Both Stephen Ibsen and Gage Cayan Posted fourth place finishes for the Rockets.

Castle Rock, which hopes to get back to full strength by the postseason, will host a group of 1A TriCo teams as they host all four of their league duals in Castle Rock on Monday.

