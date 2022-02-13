1A Wrestling Regionals: Castle Rock finishes 4th, sends nine wrestlers to State

HOQUIAM — It was a busy day that came down to the wire at the 1A Super Regional wrestling tournament in Hoquiam on Saturday. At the end of the day, Castle Rock finished fourth as a team and sent nine wrestlers to the state tournament.

“We had a great tournament,” Castle Rock coach Joe Godinho said. “It was real tight. We were in the running for the tournament title right up to the very end.”

The Rockets placed fourth with 184 points, but finished just shy of Blaine for first place.

“Our kids battled like there was no tomorrow,” Godinho said. “I’m extremely happy with the week’s worth of practice and how we battled. I think it’s a real stepping stone to what we’ve got going on next week and in the future.”

Skylar Ammons (106 pounds) went unbeaten on the day with pins in all three of his matches to stand atop the podium in first place.

“Skylar’s been dominant all year long…he’s right where he needs to be,” Godinho said.

Landon Ramos (126) and Stephen Ibsen (145) both put together second place finishes in their respective weight classes. Ramos pinned his first two opponents then picked up a 5-2 decision in his third match before ultimately falling in the finals. Ibsen pinned his first three opponents on the day to make the final round and nearly went the distance before he was pinned with just 11 seconds on the clock.

“Ramos just wrestled lights out for the first three matches of the day and Stephen Ibsen also,” Godinho said.

Landon Fulton (106) and Asa Hamer (138) both placed third for the Rockets. Fulton won four matches on the day — all pins — and Hamer pinned three of his foes on the day.

In fourth place was the pair of Ian Burton (138) and Gage Cayan (195). Travis Molden (120) and Ethan Sands (195) rounded out the State qualifiers for the Rockets as they just managed to earn their way in with sixth place finishes.

Wyatt Orth (132) and Eli Shulke (145) both just missed the cut for State in seventh, but they will still serve as alternates at the big dance.

“Kids just wrestled their hearts out today,” Godinho said. “Having such a young crew you kind of figure that you’ll take your lumps, but they came out strong.”

Castle Rock has one more stop on their 2022 tour as they hit the road north for the Mat Classic at the Tacoma Dome on Friday and Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.