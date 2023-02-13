CASTLE ROCK — Castle Rock won its fourth Regional championship in the last 10 years with four boys placing first and four more finishing as runner-ups in their respective weight classes, Saturday.

All told, Castle Rock placed eight individual boys wrestlers high enough to earn an a full fledged ticket to the Mat Classic with one girls grappler, freshman Kamiah Gaerlan, also punching her to ticket to State.

Gaerlan became the Rockets’ first ever Regional champion over the weekend. She won all three of her matches with first-round pins to punch her ticket to the 1A state tournament next weekend at the Tacoma Dome.

"She is a very tough freshman and can't wait to see what she does at The Dome next week," Castle Rock assistant coach Kyle Godinho said.

The Rockets finished with 241 team points to top second-place Montesano's 179 team points. La Center held third place with 127 points.

Taking to their own home mats, Castle Rock advanced a mess of wrestlers onto the 1A state championships next weekend at the Tacoma Dome. One more Rocket, Tony Ibsen, is an alternate at 138 pounds.

Leading the way once again was Skylar Ammons at 106 pounds who finished first with three wins Saturday. He won a majority decision over Elma’s Xavier Espinoza by a score of 15-4.

The Rockets also saw Landon Fulton (113 pounds), Ian Burton (145 pounds) and Stephen Ibsen (160 pounds) win their respective weight classes in the 1A regional tournament.

Fulton edged Hoquiam’s Junior Soto in the final by a 5-2 decision while Ian Burton defeated his Rockets’ teammate Braden Swihart via 11-0 majority decision. Ibsen defeated Hoquiam’s Oliver Bryson by a 16-4 majority decision.

“Our kids that had been leading the pack did their jobs," assistant coach Godinho said. "The standouts for the day were Aaron Smiley, who won three matches to take third, and Braden Swihart, who had a first-round pin in the semis to beat the number one seed from the north league to advance to the finals."

Swihart at 145 pounds, Cooper Williams at 120, Landon Ramos wrestling at 126 pounds and Eli Shulke at 152 pounds lost in the final to place second at regionals for the Rockets. Aaron Smiley (285 pounds) and Nolen Nelson (132 pounds) finished third.

“We are a young team, but we are showing a lot of maturity and wrestling like veterans," Godinho added.

The Rockest will get started at State on Friday morning at the Tacoma Dome.