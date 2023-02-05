STEVENSON — For the 20th consecutive year, Castle Rock earned a sub-regional title with its top flight performance in the 1A Trico League Championship meet in Stevenson, Saturday.

Castle Rock dominated the meet with 311 points. Second place was La Center with 179.5 while White Salmon was third with 174, followed by Seton Catholic with 127.5 and King’s Way with 46.

Five Castle Rock wrestlers placed first at their weight division and another half dozen Rockets were runner-up at the League Championship meet which featured wrestlers from each of the five 1A Trico schools.

“We had no big surprises today,” Castle Rock assistant coach Kyle Godinho said. “We wrestled pretty much how I expected. Cooper beating the number one ranked kid in his weight eight to four was a momentum building win.”

Freshman Cooper Williams won all three of his matches at 120 pounds including the final over La Center senior Malachi Wallway to improve to 34-6 this season. Wallway entered the day as the No. 1 ranked wrestler at 120 pounds with a 33-4 record.

Williams was joined by Skylar Ammons, wrestling at 106 pounds, who finished 2-0 after beating La Center’s Jacob Gregg with a pin in the second round. Landon Fulton received a bye into the final for 113 pounds where he pinned White Salmon’s Levi Childers.

The Rockets’ Ian Burton pinned teammate Braden Swihart in the championship bout at 145 pounds. Castle Rock also had the top two at 160 pounds where Stephen Ibsen topped teammate Mason Darvell by pin at 42 seconds.

The other four runner-up finishers for Castle Rock included Landon Ramos at 126 pounds, Nolen Nelson at 132 pounds, Eli Shulke at 152 pounds and Noah Shulke wrestling in the 195-pound division.

Castle Rock will host Regionals on Saturday. The top three wrestlers at each weight division will advance to the Mat Classic state wrestling tournament on Feb. 17-18.