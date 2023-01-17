1A High School Wrestling: Castle Rock claims league title with sweep at TriCo meet

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets captured yet another 1A TriCo League championship, Monday, when they swept the league on their own red and white mats.

With most teams in the league experiencing low roster numbers this season the powers that be selected Castle Rock as the site for a one-day meet to determine the overall champion. The Rockets defeated Stevenson 60-12, dropped Seton Catholic 72-12, rolled La Center 57-18, toppled King’s Way 66-9 and slammed White Salmon 61-12.

Skylar Ammons, Landon Fulton, Landon Ramos, Nolen Nelson, Ian Burton, Mason Darvell and Aaron Smiley all went undefeated for Castle Rock as the hosts waltzed through the meet.

“The kids wrestled well today,” Castle Rock assistant coach Kyle Godinho said. “They have stuff to work on before postseason, but we are on track to be where we need to be.”

The Rockets will split up their varsity on Saturday with half of their wrestlers heading to Kalama for the Rubber Chicken Tournament and the other half heading up the Columbia River Gorge to grapple at Stevenson.