1A Prep Boys Wrestling

1A High School Boys Wrestling: Castle Rock takes first in double dual

Wrestling stock

Images from Castle Rock's wrestling match from Dec., 2018 against Union at LeBaron Court.

 Joshua Hart, The Daily News file

VANCOUVER — Castle Rock placed first in the double dual meet at Mountain View on Friday. The Rockets took down Evergreen 51-24 in round 1, beat Skyview 39-26 in the semifinal and edged the 5A Westview (OR) program 46-28 in the final.

Skylar Ammons, Cooper Williams Ian Burton and Stephen Ibsen each finished the day 3-0 for the Rockets. Nolen Nelson, Travis Molden and Danny Hicker each won two matches.

“We wrestled well as a team and fueled off each other’s wins,” Castle Rock assistant coach Kyle Godinhio said. “We still have a lot to improve on but we are making strides.”

The next match for Castle Rock is the Royal Annual Christmas Tournament on December 29 at Hanford High School in Richland.

