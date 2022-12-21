 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1A Prep Boys Wrestling

1A High School Boys Wrestling: Castle Rock pinned by Union

Wrestling stock

Images from Castle Rock's wrestling match from Dec., 2018 against Union at LeBaron Court.

 Joshua Hart, The Daily News file

CASTLE ROCK --- Castle Rock boys wrestlers dropped a meet against Union, 58-16 on Tuesday. Three Rockets’ emerged as victors against their Union opponents: Skylar Ammons earned a major decision win, while Cooper Williams at 120 pounds and Wyatt Orth won by fall.

Castle Rock's Ian Burton wrestled in a tight match, losing 4-1 on points.

“(Union) is a very good and well-coached team,” Castle Rock assistant coach Kyle Godinho said. “We’ll wash this loss and keep improving each week.”

The next match for Castle Rock is the Royal Annual Christmas Tournament on December 29 at Hanford High School in Richland.

